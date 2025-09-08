SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MetaComp Pte Ltd (MetaComp), a leading licensed cross-border FX and digital assets infrastructure provider headquartered in Singapore and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and OSL Group (HKEX:863), the leading global compliant digital financial infrastructure platform, have announced a comprehensive strategic partnership to collaborate to advance digital solutions for cross-border payments, improve real-world asset (RWA) token market infrastructure, and foster regulatory-compliant innovation between Hong Kong and Singapore.



OSL and MetaComp Alliance to Foster Compliant Cross-Border Digital Asset Infrastructure Between Hong Kong and Singapore

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared commitment to building a robust and interconnected ecosystem for digital assets and tokenized finance. The partnership aims to address critical market needs by enhancing liquidity, enabling cross-border payments, facilitating compliant RWA token trading, and strengthening digital asset management and compliance frameworks.

To support the growing demand for over-the-counter (OTC) digital asset trading, MetaComp and OSL will examine ways to connect and integrate liquidity networks to improve trade execution for institutional clients dealing in digital assets, including payment instruments. This effort will enhance OTC market efficiency across the two financial centers, offering better pricing, reduced slippage, and seamless access to liquidity.

The two firms will also co-develop infrastructure links built on MetaComp’s and OSL’s infrastructures to facilitate the use of stablecoins for cross-border payments. This initiative will enable payment service providers and financial institutions to move value between Hong Kong and Singapore with greater speed, cost-efficiency, and transparency, while fully adhering to the regulatory frameworks of both jurisdictions.

Recognizing the growing role of tokenization in capital markets, OSL and MetaComp, together with MetaComp’s parent company Alpha Ladder Finance Pte Ltd (ALFIN), a Capital Markets Service License holder regulated by MAS, will examine solutions to better enable the cross-listing and trading of tokenized real-world assets, which can be purchased using fiat or stablecoins, in compliance with stringent regulatory standards. The initiative aims to establish more liquid and transparent regulated markets for RWA tokens in Asia, unlocking access to previously illiquid assets for institutional and accredited investors.

Further strengthening the partnership’s foundation is a shared focus on compliance and risk management. MetaComp and OSL will collaborate on enhancing anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) measures by leveraging industry-leading KYC databases, on-chain wallet analytics, and cross-chain transaction tracing tools. These efforts are intended to uphold the highest standards of integrity while protecting clients and the broader ecosystem from illicit activity.

“This partnership with OSL represents a significant milestone in our commitment to building the next generation of digital financial infrastructure,” said Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp. “By combining our strengths, we are not only advancing regional connectivity but also setting new benchmarks for compliance and innovation in digital asset markets.”

Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL Group, said: “Hong Kong and Singapore are natural partners in shaping Asia’s digital finance future. Through this collaboration with MetaComp, we’re laying the groundwork for interoperable, real-world solutions that serve institutional needs and meet the highest regulatory expectations.”

The partnership underscores both firms’ long-term vision of enabling responsible growth and technological innovation in digital finance across Asia’s key capital markets.

About MetaComp

MetaComp is a leading licensed cross-border FX and digital assets infrastructure provider headquartered in Singapore and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating on a P2B2C (platform-to-business/partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp empowers institutions, payment service providers, fintechs, and global enterprises to navigate the evolving cross-border payments and the digital asset economy with confidence.

With a strong emphasis on compliance, security, and institutional-grade infrastructure, MetaComp delivers an end-to-end suite of digital finance solutions — including OTC and exchange trading, fiat payment rails, regulated digital asset custody, and prime brokerage services. MetaComp is a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., a MAS-licensed Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensee and Recognised Market Operator (RMO).

Through its proprietary Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), MetaComp provides a secure, integrated environment that bridges traditional finance with digital assets.

MetaComp’s latest innovation, StableX, is a next-generation cross-border FX and liquidity routing infrastructure designed to simplify and accelerate global fund flows. Powered by stablecoins and USD, StableX intelligently optimises multi-currency conversions and settlements, enabling faster, more cost-effective, and highly competitive cross-border transactions. As the FX layer within CAMP, StableX combines the programmability of digital assets with the reliability of regulated infrastructure, delivering a scalable, compliant and seamless ecosystem for the future of global finance.

To learn more about MetaComp and its regulated infrastructure and solutions, visit www.mce.sg

For media inquiries, please contact: pr@mce.sg

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a leading global financial infrastructure platform bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy through blockchain technology. The Group is dedicated to providing efficient, seamless, and regulatory-compliant financial services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

OSL delivers a comprehensive suite of regulated services through its licensed platforms, including 24/7 OTC brokerage with deep liquidity fiat gateways and competitive pricing; omnibus brokerage solutions enabling traditional financial institutions to integrate digital assets; SOC 2 Type 2-certified custody with up to US$1 billion insurance protection; and compliant retail trading channels; wealth management solutions, including scheduled launches on tokenised treasuries and RWAs; and in preparation for cross-border payment infrastructure via OSL Pay.

“Open, Secure, Licensed” are the principles OSL lives by. OSL is expanding its compliant infrastructure across Japan, Australia, and Europe, potentially Southeast Asia, powering the next generation of global financial infrastructure.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com