Otis Recognized for Safety Across Singapore’s Metro Network

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Otis (NYSE: OTIS), the world’s leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, has received a 2025 SMRT Contractors’ Safety Award for upholding the highest standards in health and safety and service management across Singapore’s SMRT rail network.



Otis is the only elevator industry company to receive the 2025 SMRT Contractors’ Safety Award.

Otis was the only elevator industry contractor to receive the award, which was presented at the 2025 SMRT Annual Contractors’ Safety Forum. The forum featured a keynote address by Seah Moon Ming, SMRT Chairman.

At the event, Nico Lopez, Otis Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Southeast Asia, shared how Otis empowers front-line teams to strongly commit to safety, quality and pace.

“The rail network is the backbone of public transport in Singapore, and the safety and well-being of passengers and our colleagues are our top priority,” Lopez said. “Safety is the foundation of everything we do at Otis. Whether maintaining and servicing elevators and escalators, modernizing existing systems or installing new equipment, we invest to ensure that Otis teams have the customer-focused training, tools and mindset to keep themselves, their colleagues and partners, and the riding public safe.”

A trusted partner to Singapore’s rail network since 1983, Otis has supported multiple MRT lines over four decades. Otis currently maintains more than 1,000 elevators, escalators and moving walkways across SMRT’s North-South, East-West (NSEW) Lines, Circle Line (CCL) and Thomson East Coast Line (Stages 1, 2 and 3). Otis provides comprehensive 24/7 customer service through its OTISLINE® customer care center and a team of dedicated Infrastructure Service professionals equipped with a suite of digital tools.

The refurbishment of escalators across 42 NSEW metro stations was recognized as Elevator World‘s 2024 Project of the Year for escalator modernization. Otis is now providing 336 high-traffic escalators and moving walkways and 186 connected elevators for the new Cross Island Line.



Otis has been moving passengers on the SMRT for more than two decades.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide – the industry’s largest Service portfolio. You’ll find us in the world’s most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.