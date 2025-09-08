PCBAIR Specializes in High-Precision PCB Manufacturing for Optoelectronics and Telecom Applications

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PCBAIR, a leading provider of high-precision PCBs, has supported rapid growth in industries such as optical communications, automotive electronics and high-end medical devices by delivering large-scale, precision PCB manufacturing. These demanding sectors require more compact designs, shorter signal paths and enhanced thermal management to meet ever-increasing performance and reliability standards. Leveraging advanced HDI technology and a robust quality assurance system, PCBAIR delivers tailored solutions that precisely address its clients’ unique needs.

PCBAIR employs precision processes—including laser microvia, stacked via, via-in-pad—to fabricate HDI designs up to 7+N+7. Sequential lamination, combined with advanced robotic alignment, ensures sub-micron placement accuracy for each layer. This elevates circuit density and enables more compact, high-performance designs.

“Such compact designs significantly shortens signal paths and improves high-speed signal integrity and stability. With the integration of automated manufacturing and precision alignment, our HDI PCBs consistently meet the stringent requirements for size, performance and reliability in optical communications, automotive electronics and high-end medical devices,” said Mike Chen, Engineering Lead at PCBAIR.

“Beyond our advanced manufacturing processes, PCBAIR emphasizes comprehensive quality control across the entire production cycle,” said PCBAIR’s quality management supervisor. “Every high-precision PCB undergoes rigorous validation—up to 1,000 thermal cycles and CAF testing. Automated systems monitor critical production parameters in real time, and combined with AOI and X-ray inspection, this ensures end-to-end quality assurance from prototyping to mass production.”

PCBAIR plans to continue investing in precision manufacturing techniques and automated production line equipment, advancing high-precision PCB capabilities to new heights. Simultaneously, the company aims to expand its presence in high-end industries such as semiconductor packaging, optical instrumentation, and energy storage systems—enabling it to deliver high-performance, highly reliable PCB solutions to customers worldwide.

Contact for the press

Cyndi

Marketing Manager

Company: PCBAIR

Email: Inquiry@pcbair.com

Website: https://www.pcbair.com