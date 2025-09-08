Protecht Announces Cognita: AI Built for Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Early demonstrations debut at Gartner Enterprise Risk, Audit, and Compliance Conference; full release coming November 2025

SYDNEY, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Protecht, a global leader in enterprise risk management software, today announces the upcoming release of Cognita, its embedded AI assistant purpose-built for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC).

Cognita will be available in the November 2025 release of Protecht ERM, with early demonstrations offered to customers, prospects, and conference attendees beginning this week at the Gartner Enterprise Risk, Audit, and Compliance Conference.

Unlike generic AI tools, Cognita is designed by risk experts, grounded in Protecht’s trusted content, and embedded directly into ERM workflows where decisions happen. With explainable outputs, built-in governance guardrails, and human-in-the-loop design, Cognita is safe enough to trust, smart enough to help, and scalable enough to grow with organisations.

“With Cognita, we’re making AI practical and trustworthy for risk leaders and frontline staff alike,” said Damien Stevens, Chief Marketing & Product Officer at Protecht. “It guides users step-by-step, strengthens accountability, and turns risk data into a strategic advantage – all without sacrificing governance or control.”

Cognita helps every employee act as a risk manager by:

Guiding users in plain language with contextual prompts and step-by-step support

Reducing manual admin, improving data quality, and accelerating reporting

Reinforcing accountability with transparent, auditable, and regulator-trusted outputs

Scaling seamlessly within Protecht ERM, with role-based permissions and oversight built in

“AI in GRC should never be a black box,” said Jason Phillips, CEO of Protecht. “Cognita ensures every suggestion is transparent, explainable, and accountable – empowering organisations to make faster, safer, and smarter decisions.”

Availability

Cognita will be included in the November 2025 Protecht ERM release. Customers, partners, and conference attendees can book early demonstrations starting in September and throughout October.

About Protecht

With offices in Sydney, Los Angeles, and London, Protecht Group provides innovative risk management solutions, including the Protecht ERM (enterprise risk management) platform. Trusted by organizations across government, financial services, education, and other industries, Protecht empowers businesses to manage risk holistically, transitioning from spreadsheets and manual processes to efficient, integrated systems.

Learn more and book a Cognita demo at protechtgroup.com/cognita