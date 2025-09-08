SingPost Gears Up for 9.9 and Upcoming Peak eCommerce Season to Deliver Seamless Service

Company to hire up to 100 more delivery staff, adds more operational vehicles and extends sortation hours to ensure smooth deliveries

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) is ramping up its logistical capacity ahead of the upcoming peak eCommerce season by expanding its truck fleet and hiring up to 100 additional delivery staff. Parcel volumes typically surge by as much as 60 per cent during major shopping events such as the traditional 9.9 sales period, necessitating a robust operational response.

A key element of SingPost’s operational readiness for the eCommerce peak season is its flexible, data-driven fleet management approach. To ensure flexibility and efficiency, SingPost will deploy eight supplementary 24-foot trucks from 8 September, adding to its usual fleet of six and boosting daily shuttle capacity by more than 130 per cent. These vehicles will run between designated collection points and SingPost’s key facilities at SingPost Centre at Paya Lebar, and the Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub in Tampines, operating from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The number of additional trucks will be adjusted in the days following 9.9, reflecting parcel volume trends. This dynamic deployment ensures that SingPost efficiently allocates resources to meet demand at its peak.

SingPost’s sortation centres will also extend their operating schedule to seven days a week, up from the usual six, supported by a network of over 800 full-time delivery staff. The hiring of up to 100 more delivery staff will further strengthen capacity and help the company ensure adequate resources are in place to uphold timely deliveries for customers.

In addition, SingPost will have in place part of its new S$30 million sortation system operational from November, just in time to cater for what is considered the “peak of peaks” on 11.11. This addition will double its small parcel restoration throughput to 200,000[1] parcels per day. This increases scalable capacity during this critical period.

“Peak seasons present unique challenges for logistics providers, as volume surges originate from major platforms, power sellers, and local retailers, including a significant proportion of international shipments. During events like 9.9, about half of all eCommerce shipments sent locally stem from overseas sellers. This demands agility and rigorous resource management to meet service expectations within tight timelines,” said Ms Neo Su Yin, Group Chief Operating Officer, SingPost.

This operational readiness comes as part of SingPost’s Singapore growth strategy to grow its eCommerce business, which includes a previously announced S$30 million investment in its Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub. This investment, to be completed in 2026, will provide new sorting equipment that will boost the hub’s small parcel processing capacity from 100,000 to 300,000 per day. This is a strategic move to address a key pain point, as about 70 per cent of eCommerce shipments are small parcels that can fit into a letterbox.

To support sellers, last week, SingPost launched more than 160 new service touchpoints through Cheers outlets for customers to drop off parcels and purchase shipping supplies nationwide, expanding its network of POPStop service touchpoints islandwide to 236. This option provides more options for sellers, including SMEs and home-based businesses, to conveniently drop off parcels for delivery, and also purchase SingPost’s pre-paid smartpacs for domestic delivery at a single fixed rate.

“At SingPost, our mission is to deliver for the nation—and that commitment is especially vital during eCommerce events that mark the start of our peak logistics season,” added Ms Neo Su Yin. “From 9.9 sales through to 10.10, 11.11, Black Friday, and Christmas, we are scaling up with dedicated people and investments to capture growth opportunities and reinforce SingPost’s leadership in Singapore’s eCommerce logistics market.”

About Singapore Post Limited (SingPost)

Singapore Post (SingPost) is a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfilment, international freight forwarding and last mile delivery, serving customers in more than 220 global destinations. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has approximately 3,000 employees, with presence in 14 markets worldwide. Since its inception in 1858, the Group has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class integrated logistics solutions and services, making every delivery count for people and planet. www.singpost.com