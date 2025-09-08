Sirnaomics Announces Strategic Equity Investment by Bloomage Biotech to Jointly Advance Next-Generation Life Science Pipelines

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sirnaomics Ltd. (the “Company“, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group” or “Sirnaomics“; Stock Code: 2257), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of advanced RNAi therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a strategic investment agreement with Bloomage Biotech (stock code: 688363.SH) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bloomage Biotechnology (Hong Kong) Limited.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bloomage Biotech has subscribed for shares in Sirnaomics’ strategic placement at HKD 12 per share, for a total investment of approximately HKD 138 million. Upon completion, Bloomage Biotech will hold approximately 9.44% of Sirnaomics’ total issued share capital. This investment signifies a deep strategic partnership, with both parties committed to extensive future business collaborations.

This investment is intended to significantly accelerate the development and commercialization of Sirnaomics’ aesthetics, longevity intervention and regenerative medicine. Bloomage Biotech will contribute substantial resources, including clinical development expertise and commercial capabilities in the Greater China region and globally, specifically for the STP705 targeted fat reduction program and other siRNA-based aesthetic pipeline assets.

Bloomage Biotech brings extensive expertise in hyaluronic acid biomanufacturing, glycobiology, and cell biology, and will integrate its scientific strengths with Sirnaomics’ proprietary RNAi delivery platforms, PNP and GalAhead™, to co-develop next-generation precision-delivery solutions. This strategic alignment allows Sirnaomics to efficiently allocate its internal resources towards advancing its other pipeline in oncology and autoimmune diseases etc, while leveraging Bloomage’s strengths to maximize the value of its aesthetics portfolio. The collaboration will also explore broader opportunities by combining Sirnaomics’ proprietary PNP (Polypeptide Nanoparticle) and GalAhead™ delivery platforms with Bloomage Biotech’s extensive research in hyaluronic acid and biologics to co-develop a new generation of precision-delivery products.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focus on oncology, metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and medical aesthetics. The company maintains a robust pipeline of over 10 programs and is the first clinical-stage RNAi therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both Asia and the United States. With proprietary delivery technologies, including the PNP and GalAhead™ platforms, Sirnaomics is pioneering the development of RNAi therapies for tissues beyond the liver.