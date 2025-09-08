TraceLink SVP of Global Customer and Network Success Lisa Reinhold Named a Winner in 2025 Women in Supply Chain Awards

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has announced that Lisa Reinhold, Senior Vice President of Global Customer and Network Success, has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 Women in Supply Chain Awards. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives who demonstrate exemplary accomplishments and mentorship at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.



Lisa Reinhold, SVP of Global Customer and Network Success

With a “people first” approach emphasizing clarity, precision, and progress over complexity, Lisa has played a pivotal role in enabling the success of TraceLink customers’ digital orchestration initiatives, including:

Automated Validation Manager (AVM) : In response to evolving GxP (Good Practice) regulations, Lisa led the creation of AVM, a solution that automates post-release validation checks and generates required documentation. By removing the burden of manual validation, AVM enables resource-constrained manufacturers to meet compliance standards with ease. AVM has become both a key revenue driver for TraceLink and a critical compliance enabler across the industry.

: In response to evolving GxP (Good Practice) regulations, Lisa led the creation of AVM, a solution that automates post-release validation checks and generates required documentation. By removing the burden of manual validation, AVM enables resource-constrained manufacturers to meet compliance standards with ease. AVM has become both a key revenue driver for TraceLink and a critical compliance enabler across the industry. A Collaborative Product Development Framework: With AVM, customers are not just end users—they’re co-creators. Lisa built a system for customers to submit feature requests and provide input in real time, turning product development into an ongoing dialogue. This framework has since been adopted for other TraceLink products, deepening customer engagement and driving retention.

With AVM, customers are not just end users—they’re co-creators. Lisa built a system for customers to submit feature requests and provide input in real time, turning product development into an ongoing dialogue. This framework has since been adopted for other TraceLink products, deepening customer engagement and driving retention. Transforming Compliance Challenges Into Innovation Opportunities: Lisa successfully navigated the challenge of implementing technology changes in highly regulated environments, marked by strict compliance demands and limited data availability. By embedding customer perspectives into development, she created a scalable model that continues to drive innovation across the organization.

“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible team I’m fortunate to work with at TraceLink,” said Lisa Reinhold. “Together, we’re reimagining what’s possible in supply chain innovation—empowering customers to succeed today while driving meaningful transformation across the industry.”

Lisa’s career spans 30 years, including pivotal roles at SmartBear Software, Innocentive, BrainShark, and Texas Microsystems. She has repeatedly built and scaled customer service and support organizations into high-performing and revenue-driving engines, leading with confidence and innovation driven by deep strategic and technical expertise.

“Every year, the award winners amaze me. Regardless of the disruptions, economic uncertainty, and other industry challenges, these women in supply chain winners are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations, and teams,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. “In correlation with the theme of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, these female logistics leaders are rising up; they’re strengthening leadership pipelines, enforcing a people-first leadership approach, spearheading new product introductions, and transforming the way the industry views women in supply chain. I couldn’t be prouder of this year’s winners.”

To see the full list of winners, visit https://sdce.me/rxh91fyk . To learn more about TraceLink’s leading platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, visit https://www.tracelink.com/ .

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com .

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers with the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

