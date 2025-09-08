Trip.com Launches 9.9 Mega Sale

Unlock Incredible Travel Deals this September

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com, an international one-stop travel service provider, is launching its 9.9 Mega Sale from 9 to 12 September, promising four full days of unbeatable travel deals that will help users stretch their travel dollar further.

Whether users are dreaming of a relaxing weekend escape, planning a city adventure, or looking to explore new destinations on a budget, this limited-time promotion can bring them one step closer to their vacation dreams. There’s something for everyone, whether they are going solo, as a couple, or with their family.

4-Day Travel Deals Extravaganza at Trip.com’s 9.9 Mega Sale

From 9 to 12 September, Trip.com’s 9.9 Mega Sale will be bringing you an exciting line-up of travel deals. From S$100 discount coupons that drop daily at midnight, to All-in-Fare and Buy 1 Get 1 Free flight and attraction deals, to hotel flash sales and up to 50% off car rentals and up to S$199 off Group or Private Tours, get ready to unlock incredible savings when you book your next trip with Trip.com.

Highlights of the Trip.com 9.9 Mega Sale include:

Trip.com 9.9 Mega Sale Calendar

Mark your calendars today for Trip.com’s 9.9 Mega Sale. Full details below:

