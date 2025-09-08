Tutify Launches Free Math Olympiad Training to Give Students a Competitive Edge in Elite Admissions

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 12 fully sponsored live training sessions led by Academic Director Leonard Yong prepare young learners for Math Olympiad success and strengthen their academic profiles for elite school and university admissions.

Tutify Pte Ltd, a Math Olympiad and PSLE Mathematics specialist tutorial provider, has launched its Math Mastery Online Series (MMOS)—a set of 12 free, live training sessions designed to help young learners master advanced problem-solving skills and boost their chances of gaining entry into top schools and universities.

The sessions, conducted by Leonard Yong, Academic Director at Tutify, focus on preparing students for Math Olympiad (MO) competitions, which are increasingly recognised by leading institutions as markers of academic excellence. With MO achievements now playing a greater role in university admissions and scholarships, Tutify aims to empower students with the tools to stand out in a competitive global education landscape.

“Top universities are actively looking for students who demonstrate critical thinking, creativity, and resilience,” said Leonard Yong. “Math Olympiad training builds all of these skills. By making this series free and widely accessible, we want to open doors for more young mathematicians to pursue opportunities at the world’s most prestigious institutions.”

Beyond competition results, the MMOS program helps students develop analytical reasoning and problem-solving capabilities that extend well beyond mathematics, equipping them for future academic and professional success.

