28 C
Vientiane
Monday, September 8, 2025
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

Wel-Bloom and New-In to Exhibit at Vitafoods Asia 2025, Advancing Sustainable Innovation in Nutrition

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a leader of jelly supplements, Wel-Bloom Biotech will join its affiliated company New-In in exhibiting at Vitafoods Asia 2025, held in Bangkok, Thailand from September 17 to 19, 2025. The showcase will feature a variety of technologies and Taiwan-sourced ingredient applications, presenting an upgraded one-stop CDMO service that reflects the group’s commitment to both nutritional innovation and sustainable manufacturing.

Having developed health supplements for brand partners in over 60 countries worldwide, Wel-Bloom is recognized for its high level of customization in flavor, texture, and formulation. This year, the company introduces its innovative NutriOne™ oil-based jelly technology, which effectively addresses key challenges of oil-based ingredients such as stability, odor, and consumption convenience—significantly enhancing product marketability.

Wel-Bloom offers one-stop supplement CDMO services with expert customization in flavor, texture, and formulation.
Wel-Bloom offers one-stop supplement CDMO services with expert customization in flavor, texture, and formulation.

Wel‑ROS6® black roselle extract is a highlight ingredient at this year’s exhibition. Co-developed by Wel-Bloom in partnership with Taiwanese agricultural specialists, this roselle extract is rich in anthocyanins and offers outstanding stability and nutritional value, making it ideal for a wide range of product applications. Through Wel-Bloom’s efficacy platform, the ingredient’s health potential can be systematically explored and supported by scientific data, enhancing its credibility in product development. In July, Wel‑ROS6® was introduced at a trend seminar hosted by a well-known nutritionist and quickly garnered strong interest within Taiwan’s nutrition community. The showcase will also feature other signature Taiwan-origin ingredients such as Wel‑EGT® and ZiDe‑T™, reflecting Wel-Bloom’s strategic focus on functionally validated ingredient innovation.

In addition, three newly developed ingredients will make their international debut at the show:

  • Wel‑βoost™ – supports immune health
  • Fit‑Da™ – promotes healthy weight management
  • Z3ELAX™ – designed for stress relief and sleep support

All three were formulated by Wel-Bloom and are exclusively distributed worldwide by New-In, reflecting the group’s R&D-to-market integration and rapid application capabilities.

Vitafoods Asia 2025 will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Wel-Bloom warmly invite partners and industry professionals to visit Booth J25 to explore new possibilities in nutrition innovation.

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com