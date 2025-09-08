Wel-Bloom and New-In to Exhibit at Vitafoods Asia 2025, Advancing Sustainable Innovation in Nutrition

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a leader of jelly supplements, Wel-Bloom Biotech will join its affiliated company New-In in exhibiting at Vitafoods Asia 2025, held in Bangkok, Thailand from September 17 to 19, 2025. The showcase will feature a variety of technologies and Taiwan-sourced ingredient applications, presenting an upgraded one-stop CDMO service that reflects the group’s commitment to both nutritional innovation and sustainable manufacturing.

Having developed health supplements for brand partners in over 60 countries worldwide, Wel-Bloom is recognized for its high level of customization in flavor, texture, and formulation. This year, the company introduces its innovative NutriOne™ oil-based jelly technology, which effectively addresses key challenges of oil-based ingredients such as stability, odor, and consumption convenience—significantly enhancing product marketability.



Wel-Bloom offers one-stop supplement CDMO services with expert customization in flavor, texture, and formulation.

Wel‑ROS6® black roselle extract is a highlight ingredient at this year’s exhibition. Co-developed by Wel-Bloom in partnership with Taiwanese agricultural specialists, this roselle extract is rich in anthocyanins and offers outstanding stability and nutritional value, making it ideal for a wide range of product applications. Through Wel-Bloom’s efficacy platform, the ingredient’s health potential can be systematically explored and supported by scientific data, enhancing its credibility in product development. In July, Wel‑ROS6® was introduced at a trend seminar hosted by a well-known nutritionist and quickly garnered strong interest within Taiwan’s nutrition community. The showcase will also feature other signature Taiwan-origin ingredients such as Wel‑EGT® and ZiDe‑T™, reflecting Wel-Bloom’s strategic focus on functionally validated ingredient innovation.

In addition, three newly developed ingredients will make their international debut at the show:

Wel‑βoost™ – supports immune health

– supports immune health Fit‑Da™ – promotes healthy weight management

– promotes healthy weight management Z3ELAX™ – designed for stress relief and sleep support

All three were formulated by Wel-Bloom and are exclusively distributed worldwide by New-In, reflecting the group’s R&D-to-market integration and rapid application capabilities.

Vitafoods Asia 2025 will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Wel-Bloom warmly invite partners and industry professionals to visit Booth J25 to explore new possibilities in nutrition innovation.