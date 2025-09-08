When SSDs Vanishes: How Windows 11 Users Can Protect Data Security in a Crisis

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Since the August 2025 release of Windows 11 update KB5063878, many users have started reporting serious issues online. Many have found that their previously healthy SSD/HDDs are not recognized on Windows 11 after the KB5063878 update.

According to multiple reports, SSD models using the Phison NAND controller, including Corsair Force MP600, SanDisk Extreme Pro, and other SSDs/HDDs, may experience anomalies when the system attempts to transfer files larger than 50GB. This may cause the drive to vanish from Windows File Explorer and BIOS, with the partition showing as RAW.

A RAW partition is one of the more alarming errors for everyday users. Instead of showing NTFS or exFAT, Windows suggests formatting the drive, or it cannot list your drive in the This PC tab. For those who click too quickly, the result is often total data loss. With BitLocker in the mix, the situation becomes even more delicate: the partition appears broken, yet files remain encrypted in the background, inaccessible without specialized handling.

Microsoft has acknowledged the problem and is still working on a fix. While a simple reboot has helped a few users, many drives remain undetected. With data security at stake, more people are turning to professional data recovery software for reassurance.

So, in that case, how can users access essential data on the failed SSD?

Experts from leading data security firms, EaseUS, have shared effective methods for recovering data, including from damaged or encrypted drives, offering hope for users facing sudden storage failures. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, as a widely recognized data recovery tool, is capable of effectively handling such emergencies. This software enables the recovery of lost partitions, including BitLocker encrypted partitions, helping users retrieve important data when the system fails to recognize SSDs. Its deep scanning function can identify and recover various file types, and the user interface is simple and easy to use, suitable for all types of users.

When Windows users encounter similar issues, EaseUS experts recommend that they first try restarting the system. If that doesn’t resolve the issue, consider using a professional data recovery tool for safe recovery. They also recommend backing up critical data before installing system updates to avoid data loss due to unexpected issues.

