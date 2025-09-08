WuXi AppTec Awarded Gold Medal by EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for Second Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to enable companies in the pharmaceutical and life science industries, today announced it has received the Gold Medal by EcoVadis sustainability rating for the second consecutive year. This achievement reflects WuXi AppTec’s commitment to sustainability and its ongoing efforts to integrate environmental and social responsibilities into the Company’s business strategies and operations.

EcoVadis is a leading sustainability rating agency for global supply chains. Its ratings assess companies based on 21 sustainability criteria across four main themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

“We are honored to once again receive the EcoVadis Gold Medal. This recognition reflects the significant progress we have made in implementing sustainable development and robust practices throughout our entire value chain,” said Dr. Steve Yang, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec’s Sustainability Committee. “We remain committed to advancing our sustainability initiatives while supporting our customers in bringing innovative therapies to patients worldwide.”

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec strategically integrates sustainability like most of the customers into its global operations. The Company’s leadership in sustainability has been recognized by several prestigious organizations: WuXi AppTec has received the MSCI ESG Leadership Rating for five consecutive years, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for four consecutive years. The Company has also earned an A- Leadership rating in the CDP Climate Change assessment, and has been recognized as an Industry and Regional ESG Top-Rated Company by Morningstar Sustainalytics, as well as included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for three consecutive years. Additionally, the Company has received its first MSCI ESG AAA rating, and achieved an A Leadership rating in the CDP Water Security assessment.

Furthering its sustainability commitments, WuXi AppTec has received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term emissions reduction targets. The Company is also a participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), supporting its ten principles, and serves as a supplier partner to the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI).

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside nearly 6,000 partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.