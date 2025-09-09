Aduna expands global network API ecosystem with Maxis partnership in Malaysia

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network integrated telco, to accelerate the adoption of advanced network APIs that will power next-generation digital services across industries.

The agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the GSMA Digital Nation Summit 2025 in Singapore, will provide developers and enterprises in Malaysia with seamless access to Aduna’s global platform of common network APIs. By integrating advanced API solutions with Maxis’s advanced connectivity and network capabilities, businesses can unlock new use cases, reduce time-to-market, and deliver more secure and innovative customer experiences.

Initial offerings will focus on high-impact APIs including Number Verification, SIM Swap, KYC Match, and Location Verification. These capabilities are critical to combating digital fraud and strengthening online transaction security, particularly for sectors such as financial services, e-commerce, and hyperscalers.

Beyond fraud prevention, network APIs are creating opportunities across multiple industries by serving as a universal bridge between software and connectivity. Through Aduna’s aggregation model, developers can build solutions that operate seamlessly across networks and borders, bringing scalability, security, and efficiency to digital transformation.

“Aduna is committed to building the world’s largest ecosystem of standardized network APIs to accelerate the next wave of digital innovation,” said Anthony Bartolo.” By partnering with Maxis, we are bringing our unified platform to one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic digital economies. Together, we will enable developers and enterprises in Malaysia to create powerful, secure, and scalable solutions that deliver real business impact.”

“At Maxis, our mission is to equip businesses with the tools they need to innovate for tomorrow, today,” said Prateek Pashine, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Maxis. “APIs play a critical role in the modern digital economy, and we are committed to leveraging them to unlock greater value for businesses. Through this partnership with Aduna, we can enable the development of more secure, user-centric services backed by seamless access to advanced network APIs.”

This collaboration builds on Maxis’s track record of supporting open standards and interoperability. The company is fully aligned with the GSMA Open Gateway framework and CAMARA Project, and in 2024, was an early supporter of the Bridge Alliance API Exchange (BAEx) initiative, which aggregates telco APIs across Asia Pacific. Maxis also participated in the world’s first international federation of telco APIs, involving operators in Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore to help enterprises strengthen authentication and combat fraud.

By joining forces with Aduna, Maxis reinforces its role as a key partner in Malaysia’s digital transformation journey. Together, the two companies are advancing the adoption of open, interoperable APIs to deliver sustainable value for customers, partners, and industries.

We Are Maxis

Maxis is Malaysia’s leading integrated telco, providing high quality digital services and connectivity solutions. As a homegrown Malaysian brand, we have been serving Malaysians for 30 years and are passionate about bringing together the best of technologies to enable people, businesses and the nation in a changing world. With digitalization changing the way we live, communicate and access services, we continue to be at the forefront of innovation through our products and services for consumers and enterprises, leveraging our No. 1 converged network that extends to 95% of the country’s population and one of the widest retail networks nationwide.

We take great pride in investing in the nation and creating a positive impact for all our stakeholders through our community outreach programs. These are driven by digital learning for students, helping small businesses grow, digitally empowering entrepreneurs as well as providing scholarships and capability building programs for deserving young Malaysian talent. Maxis is a public listed company on Bursa Malaysia, with shares owned by over 5,400 institutional shareholders that include more than 24% Government Related Institutional Investors as of June 2025.

For our sustainability track record and other important information please visit www.maxis.com.my

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world’s leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.