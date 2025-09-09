Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Regional Edition Showcases Asia’s Trailblazing Enterprises Driving Sustainable Growth

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The spotlight shone on Asia’s boldest leaders and visionary enterprises at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Regional Edition, where industry trailblazers were celebrated for their ability to embrace disruption, spark innovation, and deliver sustainable growth in the new economy. Organized by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the prestigious awards ceremony took place on 5 September 2025 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands Singapore.



The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Ismail Mohamad Bkri, Deputy High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore; and Mr. Thomas Ardian Siregar, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Singapore.

With the theme ‘Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises’, the APEA 2025 Regional Edition honored outstanding businesses and leaders from across Asia who embody resilience, foresight, and strategic agility. These entrepreneurs and enterprises have proven their ability to future-proof their operations amid rapid technological and economic shifts, setting the pace for the region’s business community.

Over 100 nominees underwent a rigorous judging process by a distinguished panel of experts, who assessed them on operational excellence, leadership, business performance, and long-term impact. The crème de la crème of Asia’s entrepreneurial landscape emerged as winners across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Mr. Kwek Leng Beng of Hong Leong Group Singapore, Thailand’s Supaluck Umpujh of The Mall Group, Mainland China’s Xu RongMao of Shimao Group, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui of Galaxy Entertainment Group, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo of MNC Group, India’s Adi Godrej of Godrej Group, the Philippines’ Manuel Villar of Vista Land, and Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon.

Enterprise Asia’s President Richard Tsang opened the ceremony with a powerful message, underscoring that the enterprises thriving amid disruption are those unafraid to challenge conventions, harness transformative technologies, and deliver impact beyond profits. He stressed that today’s most visionary organizations recognize the deep links between economies, societies, and the environment, and are boldly shaping a business landscape that is both sustainable and inclusive.

This year’s distinguished awardees comprise inspiring leaders under the Master Entrepreneur category such as Ma Ya Fen, Founder & CEO of KOI Cafe Group(S) Pte Ltd and KOI The Singapore Pte Ltd; and Tan Soo Phor (A.K.A. Jenny Chuang), Founder & Managing Director of Malaysia’s Sydney Cake House Sdn Bhd, recognized for steering their organizations to global prominence with vision and resilience.

Awardees under the Inspirational Brand category include the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and Dubai Land Department. Rising stars such as Indonesia’s Evowaste Technology by PT Kindred Group Indonesia and Singapore’s Witthal International Pte Ltd took home the Fast Enterprise Award, while industry titans including Thailand’s Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited and Hong Kong’s Swiss-Belhotel International are celebrated under the Corporate Excellence category.

Prior to the APEA 2025 Regional Edition, the Asia Economic Forum (AEF) 2025 took place earlier in the day, convening over 300 C-suite executives, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from across Asia.

Under the theme ‘Building Future-Ready Enterprises for Sustainable Growth’, the Forum provided a dynamic platform for leaders to exchange ideas, explore transformative strategies, and share actionable insights on navigating disruption, harnessing innovation, and embedding sustainability into core business models. Designed to address the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving economic landscape, the Forum empowered participants with the knowledge and networks needed to drive long-term growth and resilience.

At the Forum’s opening, Tan Sri. Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, emphasized the urgency for enterprises to adapt to technological disruption while anchoring their growth strategies in inclusivity and sustainability. He called on leaders to rethink traditional models, collaborate across sectors, and commit to building resilient enterprises capable of thriving in an unpredictable global economy.

The Forum featured distinguished speakers such as Eleonore Dachicourt, BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s Managing Director and Head of Sustainability of Asia; Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer of City Developments Limited (CDL); Steven Yates, Director & Global Chief Commercial and Technology Officer of Alumni Services; alongside other esteemed experts who shared forward-looking perspectives on building enterprises that are agile, innovative, and sustainable.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS (APEA) 2025 REGIONAL EDITION

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/ MARKET ZEENATH KURAISHA CEO ASIA PACIFIC SALES & MARKETING ACADEMY PTE LTD EDUCATION & TRAINING SINGAPORE GOH GUO HUA ROBIN FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR JNR ENTERTAINMENT PRIVATE LIMITED PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SINGAPORE MA YA FEN FOUNDER & CEO KOI CAFE GROUP(S) PTE LTD FOOD & BEVERAGE SINGAPORE MA YA FEN FOUNDER & CEO KOI THE SINGAPORE PTE LTD FOOD & BEVERAGE SINGAPORE FRANCIS LAU CHOO YEW FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR LCY DEVELOPMENT SDN. BHD. CONSTRUCTION BRUNEI TAN SOO PHOR (A.K.A. JENNY CHUANG) FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR SYDNEY CAKE HOUSE SDN BHD FOOD & BEVERAGE MALAYSIA NURUL HAKIMI HAQUE FAZLUL HAQUE CEO TODAK CULTURE SDN BHD RETAIL MALAYSIA FOO YONG KIANG MANAGING DIRECTOR TTS GROUP PTE LTD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SINGAPORE DATO SRI MOHD SHAMIL NGOH BIN ABDULLAH CEO VILLAGE PARK RESTAURANT FOOD & BEVERAGE MALAYSIA

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/ MARKET ASE EDUCATION GROUP PTE LTD EDUCATION & TRAINING SINGAPORE CA LAB PTE. LTD. TRADING & WHOLESALING SINGAPORE EVOWASTE TECHNOLOGY BY PT KINDRED GROUP INDONESIA WASTE MANAGEMENT INDONESIA KOI CAFE GROUP(S) PTE LTD FOOD & BEVERAGE SINGAPORE NSJ WELLNESS LIFESTYLES PRIVATE LIMITED BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE SINGAPORE SILVERSEA MEDIA (S) PTE. LTD. PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SINGAPORE WITTHAL INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD TRADING & WHOLESALING SINGAPORE

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/ MARKET CHIANG HENG GOLD & DIAMOND SDN. BHD. RETAIL MALAYSIA D’PENYETZ GROUP (SINGAPORE) FOOD & BEVERAGE SINGAPORE DUBAI LAND DEPARTMENT REAL ESTATE U.A.E. ELECTRICITY GENERATING AUTHORITY OF THAILAND (EGAT) ENERGY THAILAND PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY (PEA) ENERGY THAILAND PT BERDIKARI INTI GEMILANG ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS INDONESIA PT OUS NUSANTARA INDONESIA WELLNESS INDONESIA TODAK CULTURE SDN BHD RETAIL MALAYSIA TTS GROUP PTE LTD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SINGAPORE YAYASAN WAQAF MALAYSIA FINANCIAL SERVICES MALAYSIA

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/ MARKET CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED RETAIL THAILAND DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY UTILITIES U.A.E. ELECTRICITY GENERATING AUTHORITY OF THAILAND (EGAT) ENERGY THAILAND GFM SERVICES BERHAD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES MALAYSIA INCHCAPE SHIPPING SERVICES (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS SINGAPORE KAPLAN HIGHER EDUCATION ACADEMY EDUCATION & TRAINING SINGAPORE KOI CAFE GROUP(S) PTE LTD FOOD & BEVERAGE SINGAPORE KOI THE SINGAPORE PTE LTD FOOD & BEVERAGE SINGAPORE LCY DEVELOPMENT SDN. BHD. CONSTRUCTION BRUNEI MALAYSIAN COMMUNICATIONS AND MULTIMEDIA COMMISSION (MCMC) TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT MALAYSIA NAGAWORLD LIMITED HOSPITALITY, FOOD SERVICE & TOURISM CAMBODIA PROSEGUR SINGAPORE PTE LTD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SINGAPORE SWISS-BELHOTEL INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALITY, FOOD SERVICE & TOURISM HONG KONG SYDNEY CAKE HOUSE SDN BHD FOOD & BEVERAGE MALAYSIA TERUMO BCT ASIA PTE LTD HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY SINGAPORE VERDANT ENERGY PTE LTD RENEWABLE ENERGY SINGAPORE

