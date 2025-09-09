AVATR Defines New Luxury, CHANGAN DEEPAL Showcases Futuristic Design

MUNICH, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2025 – At ‌IAA Mobility 2025‌ in Munich, Germany, AVATR and CHANGAN DEEPAL‌ stood out as highlights of the show, drawing strong interest from visitors and media.

At the AVATR stage located on ‌Königsplatz, the ‌AVATR VISION XPECTRA concept car‌ – fresh from its global debut – took center stage alongside the brand’s full vehicle lineup. It showcased AVATR’s “Emotive Luxury” design philosophy and cutting-edge technology, guided by the aesthetic vision of award-winning designer ‌Nader Faghihzadeh‌.

AVATR currently offers four models: ‌AVATR 11, AVATR 12, AVATR 07, and AVATR 06‌. It holds nearly ‌10% of the UAE’s luxury EV market, ‌has become ‌Thailand’s highly recognized luxury EV brand‌, and earned widespread acclaim in ‌Singapore‌ just weeks after its launch. AVATR’s global community now reaches nearly 190,000 owners.

Coinciding with the European debut of the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05, Changan simultaneously unveiled its latest models in Chongqing, China: the ‌L06‌ and the S09 six-seat long-range version. This strategic parallel launch underscores Changan’s global ambitions.

CHANGAN DEEPAL’s bold, futuristic design language redefines electric aesthetics. Having already entered over seventy markets‌ across Europe, Eurasia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, it will next introduce the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 in the UK‌.

To deliver locally tailored products and services, ‌Changan Automobile‌ is investing in ‌local design, engineering, talent, and partnerships‌. It has established ‌self-operated import subsidiaries in Germany, the Netherlands, and UK‌‌. In other European markets, Changan collaborates with regional importers like ‌Autohellas (Greece), Motorgruppen (Norway), Auto-Industrial Group (Portugal), and OMR (Western Balkans)‌, and is actively expanding its network.

Europe remains a cornerstone in Changan’s global strategy, guided by its ‌”In Europe, for Europe”‌ ethos. Moving forward, Changan will accelerate its localization strategy in Europe, committing to long-term growth and deep local integration to deliver premium products and services to European users.

