Bybit’s WSOT Achieves New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title With Highest Number of Online Trading Participants in a Day

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to share its latest feat in its flagship trading event, the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025 , claiming a brand new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for “the Most Participants in an Online Trading Competition within 24 Hours“. The recognition makes Bybit the first and only in the industry with the accolade, attesting to WSOT 2025’s mission to rewrite and reshape crypto history.

Having amassed a record-breaking 71,765 participants within 24 hours from August 27 at 12PM UTC, the WSOT community has made history. Measured by the total number of unique active online participants during the 24-hour time frame and verified by a reputable third party auditor, HACKEN , the record was witnessed by independent parties and officially awarded by Guinness World Records.

“Nothing demonstrates team spirit like a world record achieved by the WSOT collective. We believe crypto is a global movement and our passionate communities are the building blocks, and Bybit is beyond proud to spearhead efforts to bring the recognition our WSOT family deserves,” said Claudia Wang, Head of Marketing at Bybit. “WSOT 2025 will be remembered for the remarkable milestones for our industry. We thank every trader, learner, livestream viewer, and contributor who helped create this record-breaking event—the largest, most inclusive, and first Guinness World Records-certified trading competition of its kind.”

As of September 8, 2025 with a week left in the Main Competition, WSOT had set new records across key metrics. WSOT 2025 is defined by the confluence of accessibility, massive rewards, and generous rewards tracks created optimal conditions for unprecedented participation levels:

Total trading volume at a record high of $172.8Billion in WSOT history

in WSOT history 1,474 squads in the Main Competition, up by 288% year-on-year

in the Main Competition, up by 288% year-on-year More than 6.14 million USDT unlocked in the prize pool as the competition approaches its final week

unlocked in the prize pool as the competition approaches its final week The addition of the first WSOT Onchain Wave , which kicked off on August 18 , 2025, saw over $68 million in trading volume

, which kicked off on , 2025, saw over in trading volume Over 236,209 registrations and 43,505 total WSOT participants

Honoring the largest online crypto trading competition in the category, the first 30,000 eligible participants meeting the record criteria will share an additional secret prize pool beyond the main $10 million WSOT prize pool. Bybit also hosted a special livestream on September 8, 2025 to reveal the historical moment, giving away 50,000 MNT for WSOT participants and 1,000 USDT in airdrops to the live audience.



Reshaping Competitive Trading with the Power of Community

The prestigious GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title symbolizes Bybit’s ambition to democratize competitive trading and the global reach of digital assets with flagship events such as the WSOT. By setting the inaugural record in this category, Bybit has established the benchmark for future online trading competitions worldwide.

Reaching for a world record underscores WSOT 2025’s “Rewrite and Reshape” theme, as participants have the opportunity to literally reshape trading competition history while pursuing individual success in the world’s largest crypto trading tournament. WSOT 2025 has also presented an opportunity for Bybit to connect with a broader ecosystem of over 30 partners and over 30 universities worldwide, redefining blockchain education and innovation.

Restrictions and user requirements apply. For the full sets of rules and terms and conditions, users may visit: WSOT 2025 .

