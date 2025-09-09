Changan Debuts at IAA Mobility 2025, Showcasing a New Vision for Global Smart Mobility

MUNICH, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2025 – On ‌September 8‌, Changan unveiled its latest advancements in electrification and intelligent technology at ‌IAA Mobility 2025‌. The showcase featured models from ‌CHANGAN DEEPAL and ‌AVATR ‌under the theme “Technological Value, Global Mobility, User Empathy”‌.

In pursuit of its vision to become a world-class auto brand, Changan has invested ‌over 110 billion RMB in new energy and intelligent technologies over the past decade. With a ‌global network‌ spanning ten R&D centers in six countries, the company has achieved breakthroughs in more than 400 key EV technologies‌ and independently developed ‌its SDA‌ platform. The exhibits – including the ‌Golden Shield Battery and SDA Pilot‌ – highlighted its forward-looking technological achievements.

Changan is accelerating its “Global Mobility” strategy through global partnerships. Its overseas operations now span five regions, namely Europe, Eurasia, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, and Central & South America, covering 103 countries and regions. The company plans to establish 20 overseas factories, nine of which are already operational, including its inaugural overseas NEV plant in Rayong, Thailand. It also continues to advance its plans for local manufacturing in Europe, reinforcing its commitment to regional production and supply chain integration.

Changan is expanding its sales and service presence in Europe. Autohaus Guenther, near Hamburg, opened the first Changan showroom in Germany in late August. Meanwhile, the UK will see ‌20 dealerships begin operations by mid-September, with ‌30 additional sales and service outlets‌ scheduled to launch by the end of 2025. By year-end, Changan will be present in more than 10 European markets, including Spain and Italy. The company has also established import subsidiaries‌ in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK. Notably, Bosch and ZF, two of the world’s leading manufacturers of automotive components, showcased their joint work with Changan on electrification and automation at IAA Mobility 2025.

Changan remains committed to addressing user needs, earning global recognition through its empathetic, user-centered philosophy. The E-SUV CHANGAN DEEPAL S05‌, launched at IAA Mobility 2025, embodies its philosophy of ‌”European Design, Global Innovation.” Meanwhile, AVATR emphasizes originality and intelligent new luxury, with the globally premiered concept car, Xpectra, showcasing a distinctive design philosophy and advanced technologies.

Changan made history as ‌the only Chinese automaker‌ to exhibit at the IAA in ‌2011 and 2013‌. Twelve years later, the company has three separate stands at the IAA, marking its commitment to international expansion, and its dedication to delivering ‌tailored products and services‌ to global users.

