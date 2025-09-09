KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is presenting its future-ready building automation portfolio at MARVEX 2025, highlighting integrated solutions that enhance energy efficiency, improve indoor air quality, and enable smarter operations for both new and retrofit projects.



Delta Electronics Brings Future-Ready Building Automation to MARVEX 2025

Delta’s building automation portfolio includes LOYTEC and Delta Controls Building Management Systems, the Intelligent Community Management System (iCMS), UNO Indoor Air Quality Monitoring, and AI-based security solution VORTEX. These solutions empower building owners, developers, and facility managers to create smarter, healthier, and sustainable spaces that optimise comfort, reduce energy consumption, and extend building lifecycles.

“Buildings of the future will be intelligent, adaptable, and sustainable,” said Jimmy Wan, Country Manager, Delta Electronics Singapore & Malaysia. He added, “At MARVEX 2025, we’re highlighting how Delta’s open-integration, data-driven building automation solutions help our customers achieve higher efficiency, healthier environments, and long-term resilience; all while supporting their ESG goals.”

Enabling Smarter, Greener Building Operations

Aligning with global carbon neutrality and net-zero initiatives, Delta will showcase sustainable automation technologies that deliver greater operational efficiency, healthier indoor environments, and future-ready performance.

The LOYTEC LROC-800 Room Controller delivers flexible space reconfiguration and demand-driven energy optimisation, cutting installation complexity with Bluetooth Mesh wireless connectivity. The Delta Controls Red5 Room Controller and the enteliWEB central management platform, operators can seamlessly unify HVAC, lighting, shading, and security into one intuitive, real-time control interface.

The Intelligent Community Management System (iCMS) combines energy management, environmental monitoring, security, and traffic flow analytics into a single unified platform. Using Delta’s Energy Baseline (EnB) model, it identifies significant energy use patterns and supports targeted data-driven conservation measures. The UNO Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Solution, compliant with RESET, WELL and LEED standards, continuously tracks Temperature, Humidity, CO₂, CO, CH2O, PM2.5, and TVOC levels to ensure healthier indoor environments and enhance occupant well-being.

Key Solutions on Display at Booth 4D397, Hall 4

LOYTEC LROC-800 Room Controller & LWEB-900 Building Management System

Streamline building control with flexible room automation, open-protocol integration, and advanced cybersecurity for long-term interoperability.

Centralise facility operations with real-time data visualisation, remote monitoring, and simplified control across multiple building systems.

Optimise multi-facility operations with predictive analytics, enabling proactive energy management and improved operational efficiency.

Maintain healthier, more productive spaces with WELL-certified monitoring and intelligent HVAC control for consistent air quality.

Strengthen building safety with AI-driven, cloud-based video management for faster incident detection and investigation.

Under the theme “Upcycle Your Space: Smart Automation for a Sustainable Built Environment,” Delta is also delivering a Power Talk session demonstrating how retrofitting with LOYTEC’s cutting-edge automation technology can transform existing spaces into high-performing, energy-smart facilities.

Delta remains committed to advancing sustainable building operations worldwide, in alignment with its RE100 commitment to source 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

MARVEX 2025 takes place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from September 9 to 12, 2025. Visit Delta at Booth 4D397, Hall 4 to explore how its building automation technologies are shaping smarter, greener, and more resilient spaces. For more information, please visit: www.delta-singapore.com.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS INT’L (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com