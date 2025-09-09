Devicie Intune deployment and maintenance solutions for Microsoft environments are now accessible to Pax8’s 40,000+ managed service providers

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Devicie, a leader in optimized Microsoft Intune deployment and maintenance solutions, today announced that its solutions are now available in the Pax8 Marketplace, the leading cloud commerce Marketplace. With a promise of Intune automation, Intune at scale, and Intune that just works, this expansion gives managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers around the globe even easier access to Devicie’s automation and orchestration capabilities.

For many MSPs, managing Intune across multiple tenants is still highly manual, inconsistent, and reliant on scarce specialists, making it difficult to scale profitably while keeping customers secure and compliant. Devicie solves these challenges by automating deployment, standardizing management across tenants, and giving MSPs consistent visibility and reporting.



Devicie Expands Global Channel Reach by Joining the Pax8 Marketplace

“Our mission has always been to reduce complexity and make modern management with Microsoft Intune effortless for IT teams and MSPs,” said Colin Britton, COO at Devicie. “By joining the Pax8 Marketplace, we’re giving more than 40,000 MSPs the ability to seamlessly adopt Devicie alongside their existing cloud solutions. This is about Intune automation, at scale, that just works, enabling MSPs to scale profitably, deliver consistent outcomes, and free up their teams for more strategic services.”

Devicie’s optimized deployment and maintenance platform reduces the time and complexity of endpoint management, providing out-of-the-box configurations, policies, permissions, and security protocols for Microsoft Intune environments. What typically takes 30–60 hours to configure manually can now be assessed in minutes with Devicie. Its multi-tenant solution enables MSPs to efficiently and consistently manage devices across multiple clients with zero-touch configuration, automatic updates, application patching, built-in remediation, and enhanced compliance reporting.

“At Pax8, our mission is to empower MSPs to deliver world-class solutions to SMBs worldwide,” said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Adding Devicie to the Pax8 Marketplace strengthens our ecosystem with powerful automation for Microsoft Intune and M365 environments, helping partners increase efficiency, enhance security and scale their businesses.”

With Devicie now in Pax8’s Marketplace, MSPs gain direct access to a platform that accelerates cloud-native IT operations while freeing resources to focus on high-value projects and services.

About Devicie

Intune automation. Intune at scale. Intune that just works.

Devicie transforms Microsoft Intune into an automated, always-optimized endpoint management platform. With zero-touch configuration, advanced security, built-in compliance reporting, and ongoing optimization, Devicie eliminates complexity and accelerates outcomes for IT teams and managed service providers. By reducing manual workloads and standardizing management across tenants, Devicie helps organizations scale securely, improve profitability, and free technical teams to focus on higher-value initiatives.

Devicie is available globally through trusted distribution partners including Pax8, TD SYNNEX, Microsoft, and Crayon. Learn more at www.devicie.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology Marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors and small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

Follow Pax8 on Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Miluse Vejdani, Channel Marketing Director, +1 (617) 640-3802, Miluse.vejdani@devicie.com

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

###