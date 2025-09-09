Dieter Rams named 2025 recipient of WDO World Design Medal

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — World Design Organization (WDO)® announced today that renowned industrial designer Dieter Rams has been named recipient of the 2025 World Design Medal™ in recognition of his profound impact on the profession of industrial design.

From his 34-year tenure as Head of Design at Braun to his projects with Vitsœ, the furniture company he co-founded in 1959, Dieter Rams is widely regarded as one of the most influential design voices of the 20th century, having set new standards for clarity, functionality and timelessness in design. His Ten Principles of Good Design have guided generations of designers, influencing everything from household products to digital interfaces, and continue to serve as a touchstone for design that is both human-centred and enduring.

“Few designers have left a mark as indelible as Dieter Rams. His unwavering and long-standing commitment to design integrity have not only shaped the objects around us, but also the very values of our profession,” stated WDO President Thomas Garvey. “As laureate of this year’s World Design Medal, WDO is honoured to recognize his ongoing legacy, one that continues to challenge, inspire and elevate designers around the world.”

Following a public call for nominations, Rams was selected by the World Design Medal Selection Committee. The committee, composed of members of WDO’s Board of Directors and Senators , acknowledged Rams’ lifetime of contributions that have redefined the standards of design practice.

Reflecting on this designation, Dieter Rams shared that “internationality has always been very important to me. Only through free, honest and collegial international dialogue and cooperation will we be able to shape our world sensibly in the future.”

The World Design Medal 2025 presentation took place on 9 September 2025 as part of the World Design Congress programme in London (UK). The award was accepted on Dieter Rams’ behalf by Prof. Dr. Klaus Klemp, Managing Director of the Dieter and Ingeborg Rams Foundation.

More information on the World Design Medal can be found by visiting wdo.org/programmes/world-design-medal .

About World Design Organization

World Design Organization (WDO)® is an international non-governmental organization and the international voice for industrial design. Serving over 215 member organizations across the globe, WDO promotes and shares knowledge of industrial design-driven innovation that enhances the economic, social, cultural and environmental quality of life.

WDO.org

About World Design Medal

The World Design Medal™ was established by World Design Organization (WDO)® in 2017 to honour an individual who has made a significant contribution to the advancement of the industrial design profession. The award recognizes the impact one designer has had on their peers, in their local design community and internationally.

