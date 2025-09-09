Dizal Showcases Robust Portfolio of Lung Cancer Studies at 2025 WCLC

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dizal (SSE:688192), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel medicines for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases, announced the presentation of new findings on its leading assets, ZEGFROVY® (sunvozertinib) and golidocitinib, in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), held September 6–9 in Barcelona, Spain.

ZEGFROVY: Targeting EGFR exon20ins and a wide spectrum of EGFR mutations

The latest data from the multinational pivotal WU-KONG1 Part B (WU-KONG1B) study for ZEGFROVY were presented in an oral session at the conference and simultaneously published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Based on results from WU-KONG1B, ZEGFROVY received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2025 as the only targeted oral therapy for NSCLC with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations (exon20ins).

ZEGFROVY demonstrated a favorable benefit/risk profile in patients with platinum-based chemotherapy pretreated NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins. The study showed robust and durable antitumor activity with a manageable safety profile. (#MA08.01).

In addition to the oral presentation, multiple studies of ZEGFROVY were presented at the WCLC, highlighting its potential across a broad range of NSCLC patients, including those with EGFR exon20ins across all lines of therapy, uncommon EGFR and HER2 mutations, EGFR-sensitive mutation and co-mutations, and EGFR mutations resistant to EGFR TKIs. Both monotherapy and combination regimens were evaluated.

In EGFR exon20ins NSCLC, ZEGFROVY demonstrated promising antitumor efficacy and a tolerable safety profile across first- and second- line, as well as adjuvant and neoadjuvant treatment settings.

ZEGFROVY combined with anlotinib achieved an objective response rate (ORR) of over 80% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 100% in treatment-naïve EGFR exon20ins NSCLC (#P3.12.43).

In previously treated patients, ZEGFROVY combined with bevacizumab achieved a DCR of 100%, with target tumor lesion shrinkage observed in 85.7% of patients. With a median follow-up of 15.2 months, the median duration of response (DoR) was 19.1 months, and three patients (3/14) remained in response at the data cut-off (#P2.10.13).

Real-world cases supported the potential of ZEGFROVY in early- and advanced- stage NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins.

As a neoadjuvant therapy, ZEGFROVY showed encouraging clinical benefit, with all 3 patients achieving an obvious partial response (PR) before surgery. (#EP.07.49).

In the adjuvant setting, ZEGFROVY showed sustained efficacy and tolerable safety profiles, helping patients successfully pass the 1-year after surgery, a peak period for disease recurrence (#EP.07.55).

In the first-line maintenance setting, ZEGFROVY showed sustained efficacy and safety in lung adenocarcinoma patients who were intolerant to immunotherapy and chemotherapy (#EP.12.47).

In NSCLC patients harboring uncommon EGFR mutations, ZEGFROVY combined with anlotinib demonstrated promising efficacy, including one patient who achieved complete remission of intracranial lesions (#P3.12.43). In a separate real-world case series, ZEGFROVY exhibited clinical efficacy in advanced NSCLC with HER2 exon20ins, with tumor shrinkage obviously observed post-prior treatment failures (#EP.12.46).

In treatment-naïve NSCLC patients with EGFR-sensitive mutation and co-mutations, ZEGFROVY in combination with anlotinib achieved an ORR of 77.8% and a DCR of 100% (#P3.12.22). In NSCLC patients with EGFR mutations who failed prior EGFR-TKI therapies, ZEGFROVY, both as monotherapy (#EP.12.43) and in combination with chemotherapy (#P3.12.47), was well tolerated and demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity.

Golidocitinib: Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) only inhibitor Plus Anti-PD-1 in Anti-PD-1 Treated Advanced NSCLC

Resistance to first-line immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) leads to limited treatment options and poor prognosis. Preclinical and early clinical data have shown synergistic effects between JAK inhibitors and anti-PD-1, suggesting a promising therapeutic strategy in this population. Golidocitinib in combination with anti-PD-1 was being evaluated in immune-resistant NSCLC patients. The study showed a well-tolerated profile, with no DLTs observed in the dose-escalation phase. Ongoing enrollment and data collection will provide deeper insights into clinical utility of golidocitinib (#P1.11.74).

Dr. Xiaolin Zhang, CEO of Dizal, remarked, “Dizal is advancing therapies for patients with NSCLC across EGFR exon 20 insertion, uncommon and EGFR-sensitizing mutations to address significant unmet medical needs. Through scientific innovation, we aim to deliver safe, effective and transformative treatments to patients worldwide.”

About ZEGFROVY®(sunvozertinib)

ZEGFROVY is an irreversible EGFR inhibitor discovered by Dizal scientists targeting a wide spectrum of EGFR mutations with wild-type EGFR selectivity. ZEGFROVY is approved in the U.S. and China for the treatment the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations (exon20ins), whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. The China approval is based on the results of the pivotal WU-KONG6 study in platinum-based chemotherapy pretreated NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins. The U.S. approval is supported by WU-KONG1Part B, a multinational pivotal study investigating the efficacy and safety of ZEGFROVY in the same indication.

In addition, ZEGFROVY also demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in NSCLC patients with EGFR sensitizing, T790M, and uncommon mutations (such as G719X, L861Q, etc.), as well as HER2 exon20ins.

ZEGFROVY showed a well-tolerated and manageable safety profile in the clinic. The most common drug-related TEAEs (treatment-emergent adverse event) were Grade 1/2 in nature and clinically manageable.

WU-KONG28, a phase III, multinational, randomized study assessing ZEGFROVY as a first-line treatment for patients with EGFR exon20ins NSCLC, has completed enrollment across 16 countries and regions.

Pre-clinical and clinical results of ZEGFROVY were published in peer-reviewed journals Cancer Discovery, The Lancet Respiratory Medicine and Journal of Clinical Oncology.

About golidocitinib (DZD4205)

Golidocitinib is currently the first and only Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) selective inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of r/r PTCL. In June 2024, golidocitinib was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (r/r PTCL).

At the data cut-off date of August 31, 2023, golidocitinib has demonstrated robust and durable anti-tumor efficacy, with an ORR of 44.3%. All subtypes benefited well, and the ORR of common subtypes exceeded 40%. More than 50% of the patients with tumor remission achieved a complete response with a CRR of 23.9%. Per IRC assessment, the median duration of response (mDoR) reached 20.7 months. As of February 2024, golidocitinib showed a median overall survival (mOS) of 24.3 months.

Golidocitinib was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of r/r PTCL in February 2022. In September 2023, the CDE accepted its NDA and granted Priority Review for the treatment of r/r PTCL. The Phase I clinical data of golidocitinib (JACKPOT8 PART A) were published in Annals of Oncology (Impact Factor: 51.8), and global pivotal trial data of golidocitinib for the treatment of r/r PTCL (JACKPOT PART B) were published in The Lancet Oncology (Impact Factor: 54.4).

About Dizal

Dizal is a biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. The company aims to develop first-in-class and groundbreaking new medicines, and further address unmet medical needs worldwide. Deep-rooted in translational science and molecular design, it has established an internationally competitive portfolio with multiple assets in global pivotal studies and two leading assets: ZEGFROVY, approved in both the U.S. and China, and golidocitinib, approved in China. To learn more about Dizal, please visit www.dizalpharma.com, or follow us on Linkedin or X.

