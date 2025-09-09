Eddid Financial Partners with University of Oxford to Launch Women in Finance Scholarship Promoting Global Education and Gender Equality

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eddid Financial (“the Group”) announced its collaboration with the Department of Economics and Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford to establish the Oxford Saïd – Eddid Financial Women in Finance Scholarship for the 2025/26 academic year. This award will support exceptional early-career women pursuing careers in finance. The scholarship will fund one outstanding woman pursuing Oxford’s MSc in Financial Economics – one of the world’s most highly regarded master’s programmes in finance and economics. The scholarship aims to remove financial barriers and widen access to graduate study at Oxford.

As one of the world’s leading academic institutions, the University of Oxford is renowned for its excellence in research and global influence. The MFE program, jointly offered by the Department of Economics and Saïd Business School, combines rigorous academic training with practical application, preparing students for leadership roles in investment banking, asset management, consulting, and policy-making.

Eddid Financial is committed to nurturing top talent in finance and actively promoting gender equality and equal access to education. The Group believes this initiative will provide exceptional women with equal learning opportunities and help them become leaders on the international financial stage. Eddid Financial will also maintain a long-term partnership with Oxford University to foster academic exchange and global educational development, contributing to the cultivation of the next generation of financial leaders.

Professor Johannes Abeler, Head of Department of Economics, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Eddid Financial to support this important initiative. The Oxford Saïd – Eddid Financial Scholarship for Women reflects our shared commitment to improving access and opportunity in economics and finance, and to supporting outstanding women at the start of their careers.”

Dr. Jerry Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Eddid Financial, commented:

“We are committed to building a more inclusive future in finance. Partnering with the University of Oxford, this scholarship is a meaningful step to support exceptional women as they pursue advanced study in financial economics.”

This initiative strengthens the Department of Economics’ ongoing efforts to widen access to graduate study and foster the next generation of economists and financial leaders. We look forward to welcoming the first scholar, Amelia, this autumn.

Following a highly competitive process, Amelia Hund has been awarded the inaugural Oxford Saïd – Eddid Financial Scholarship for Women. Scholars are selected for their academic excellence, assessed through degree results, GMAT or GRE scores, and recognition such as university prizes and awards.

While reflecting on receiving this scholarship, Amelia commented:

“Receiving the Oxford Saïd – Eddid Financial Scholarship for Women is an honour as it recognises my achievements so far and reflects a trust in what I will accomplish ahead. I value its support for women in finance, a field where representation still matters, and it allows me to fully focus on my studies and contributions to my cohort.”

About Eddid Financial

Eddid Financial is a diversified financial group headquartered in Hong Kong, providing comprehensive services in fintech, investment banking, virtual asset, wealth management, and asset management. Committed to innovation and excellence, Eddid Financial delivers high-quality, one-stop financial solutions to clients worldwide.

For more information about Eddid Financial, please visit www.eddid.com.hk

About the MSc in Financial Economics (MFE)

The MFE is a rigorous nine-month graduate program offered jointly by Oxford’s Department of Economics and Saïd Business School. Renowned for its academic excellence and real-world relevance, the program equips students for careers in investment banking, asset management, consulting, policy, and more.