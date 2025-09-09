FranklinWH Unveils aPower S, aHub, and MAC — Redefining Complete Home Energy Independence

Delivering true energy freedom and resilience for every household.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The residential energy management and storage leader FranklinWH has launched the aPower S home battery, Meter Adapter Controller (MAC), and aHub extension as part of its latest additions to the FranklinWH System. These offerings establish new benchmarks for home power quality, system performance, and operational resilience.

“Homeowners are looking for energy solutions that can address increasingly complex challenges,” said Gary Lam, CEO of FranklinWH. “That’s exactly what we are bringing with our latest innovations. Attendees at the show will witness how these innovations redefine home energy systems.”

The FranklinWH System gives homeowners the ability to reduce their reliance on the traditional grid while simultaneously enhancing their power stability to achieve the highest possible return on their solar power and home energy storage system investments.

aPower S: The legendary aPower now with Solar integration

The aPower S represents FranklinWH’s most advanced home battery to date, building on the heritage of the installer-trusted aPower product line, featuring a level of scalability in its design that enables homeowners to expand their power capacity. The aPower S includes the following features:

Enables direct solar tie-in for significantly higher charging efficiency, while still offering the flexibility of AC-coupled architecture.

Each unit provides 15 kWh of usable storage capacity, with seamless expandability for homes requiring higher power or longer-duration backup.

Built to last, ensuring dependable performance and backed by the industry’s leading 15-year or 60 MWh throughput warranty for ultimate peace of mind.

Backward compatibility with future-ready expandability, delivering unmatched flexibility and peace of mind.

Meter Adapter Controller: Advanced Control and Ultimate Simplicity

In North America, combo-style electrical panels often make it challenging to add an energy storage system, requiring costly and time-consuming panel modifications. The MAC changes the game, enabling easy system interconnection by directly connecting to the meter socket adapter (MSA) and the electrical meter, avoiding panel overhauls and significantly reducing installation time and costs.

The MAC serves as the central component of the FranklinWH System, a simplified version of the aGate, providing homeowners with:

A simple and easy integration with an MSA for meter-panel combinations.

Predictive load management to forecast upcoming energy requirements.

Regulate voltage and frequency levels that protect sensitive appliances and electric vehicle charging equipment.

Delivers seamless, instant power transfer during blackouts, keeping your home running without a single interruption or flicker.

aHub: Intelligent Energy Orchestration

The aHub is the perfect extension to the FranklinWH System, seamlessly integrating additional sources and loads into a single, unified intelligent solution. The aHub includes the following features:

Versatile interfaces orchestrate various energy sources such as solar, generator, and vehicle-to-load (V2L).

Accommodates up to three solar arrays with a maximum capacity of 24 kW.

Each solar circuit is independently controlled and will be automatically cut off if solar overproduction occurs.

Enables solar integration up to 165 ft away, overcoming the limitation of roof space.

Connects up to four 240 V Smart Circuits, which can be split to eight 120 V circuits, for independent control of heavy-duty or non-critical appliances, prioritizing essential loads during extended outages.

