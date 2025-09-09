From Cinema to Rock Stages: Agoda Spotlights Busan as One of Asia’s Leading ‘Culture-cation’ Destination

– Agoda reports rising interest in Busan from domestic and international travelers alike during the upcoming Busan International Film Festival and the Busan International Rock Festival

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Busan, South Korea’s most well-known seaside metropolis, is also emerging as one of Asia’s pre-eminent cultural hubs thanks to its diverse art and culture festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) taking place 17-26 September 2025 and the Busan International Rock Festival taking place 26-28 September 2025. According to digital travel platform Agoda, accommodation searches by South Korean travelers for Busan around both events increased by 6% and 42%, respectively, for check-ins starting two days prior to each festival.

Busan has consistently positioned itself as a premier ‘culture-cation’ destination by hosting world-class festivals and events, while actively supporting the creative industries. Marking its 30th anniversary this year, BIFF, the first international film festival in South Korea, continues to serve as a gateway for promoting South Korean and Asian cinema globally by discovering and nurturing diverse films and talented filmmakers.

The Busan International Rock Festival further contributes to the city’s cultural landscape with its ‘Rookies on the BU-ROCK’ competition, a program organized in partnership with Busan City to discover and foster emerging artists. The winning team receives a prize as well as opportunities to perform at the Busan International Rock Festival and participate in overseas festivals.

These flagship festivals are attracting not only South Korean travelers and fans but also rising interest from international visitors captivated by K-culture. Accommodation searches for Busan from international travelers rose by 31% ahead of the festivals, with particularly strong demand from Vietnam, Japan, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Notably, Vietnam emerged as the top overseas market searching for Busan during the periods leading up to both BIFF and the Busan International Rock Festival.

Jay Lee, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda, said, “Today, Busan is no longer just a seaside tourism city known for its beautiful beaches and trendy, scenic attractions. It is increasingly establishing itself as a cultural and artistic hub by hosting a wide range of events spanning music, film, and even gaming. With Agoda’s diverse selection of accommodation and flight options, you can plan your own ‘culture-cation’ and experience Busan’s vibrant festivals firsthand.”

For travelers seeking to immerse themselves in cultural destinations such as Busan, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking. Visit the website at www.Agoda.com or download the mobile app for the best deals.