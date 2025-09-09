Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Hello Group” or the “Company”), a leading player in Asia’s online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 2.6% year over year to RMB2,620.4 million ( US$365.8 million *) in the second quarter of 2025.

( *) in the second quarter of 2025. Net revenues from overseas increased by 72.7% year over year to RMB442.4 million ( US$61.8 million ) in the second quarter of 2025.

( ) in the second quarter of 2025. Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB140.2 million ( US$19.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB397.8 million in the same period of 2024.

( ) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB96.0 million ( US$13.4 million ) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB449.2 million in the same period of 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company accrued an additional withholding tax of RMB547.9 million ( US$76.5 million ) related to dividends paid or payable by its wholly-foreign owned enterprise (“WFOE”) in Chinese mainland to its offshore parent company in Hong Kong , Momo Hong Kong. This accrual followed a notice the Company’s WFOE, Momo Beijing, received from the Chinese tax authorities requiring Momo Beijing to withhold tax at the standard rate of 10% instead of the previously applied preferential rate of 5%. The RMB547.9 million ( US$76.5 million ) accrual in withholding tax was for prior periods. This accrual is unrelated to the normal business operation of the current period and future periods. In the second quarter of 2025 and going forward, we will continue to accrue withholding tax for the dividends payable by Momo Beijing to Momo Hong Kong at the standard rate of 10%. Further details are provided under “Income tax expenses.”

( ) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of in the same period of 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company accrued an additional withholding tax of ( ) related to dividends paid or payable by its wholly-foreign owned enterprise (“WFOE”) in Chinese mainland to its offshore parent company in , Momo Hong Kong. This accrual followed a notice the Company’s WFOE, Momo Beijing, received from the Chinese tax authorities requiring Momo Beijing to withhold tax at the standard rate of 10% instead of the previously applied preferential rate of 5%. The ( ) accrual in withholding tax was for prior periods. This accrual is unrelated to the normal business operation of the current period and future periods. In the second quarter of 2025 and going forward, we will continue to accrue withholding tax for the dividends payable by Momo Beijing to Momo Hong Kong at the standard rate of 10%. Further details are provided under “Income tax expenses.” Diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was RMB0.84 (US$0.12) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.11 in the same period of 2024.

in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS (note 1) was RMB0.58 (US$0.08) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.38 in the same period of 2024.

in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of in the same period of 2024. Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) on Tantan app were 10.2 million in June 2025 , compared to 12.9 million in June 2024 .

, compared to 12.9 million in . For the Momo app total paying users was 3.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 7.2 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 0.7 million paying users for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 1.0 million from the year ago period.

First Half of 2025 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 2.1% year over year to RMB5,141.2 million ( US$717.7 million ) for the first half of 2025.

( ) for the first half of 2025. Net revenues from overseas increased by 72.3% year over year to RMB857.0 million ( US$119.6 million ) for the first half of 2025.

( ) for the first half of 2025. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB217.8 million ( US$30.4 million ) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB403.0 million during the same period of 2024.

( ) for the first half of 2025, compared to during the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB307.7 million ( US$43.0 million ) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB509.1 million during the same period of 2024.

( ) for the first half of 2025, compared to during the same period of 2024. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.27 (US$0.18) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.10 during the same period of 2024.

for the first half of 2025, compared to during the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.80 (US$0.25) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.65 during the same period of 2024.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

“Q2 was a good quarter. Both our domestic and overseas business fundamentals extended the positive trend that began at the start of the year, achieving favorable results across various operational and financial metrics,” commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group.” Our Momo business has progressively stabilized, with both revenue and profit surpassing our initial expectations. For our overseas business, we have successfully maintained rapid growth while controlling costs and expenses effectively. This strategic approach keeps our overseas business on course to deliver an increasingly meaningful contribution to the group’s overall financial performance. “

Second Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,620.4 million (US$365.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2.6% from RMB2,691.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues from various audio, video and text- based scenarios, and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB2,579.3 million (US$360.1 million) in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2.6% from RMB2,648.3 million during the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a soft consumer sentiment among top users in the current macro environment of Momo app, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan’s paying users which was in turn due to the decline in user base. The decrease was partially mitigated by the rapid revenue growth from our overseas apps, driven by the strong performance of the relatively established brand-Soulchill, along with the monetization of a collection of new apps.

Other services revenues were RMB41.1 million (US$5.7 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB43.1 million during the same period of 2024.

Net revenues from Chinese mainland decreased from RMB2,435.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 to RMB2,177.9 million (US$304.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from Momo app and Tantan app. Net revenues from overseas increased from RMB256.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 to RMB442.4 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the growth of Souchill and incremental revenue from emerging brands.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,227.7 million (US$311.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2.1% from RMB2,275.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in Tantan’s marketing and promotional expense due to our continuous initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan’s channel marketing strategy, partially offset by an increase in sales and marketing expenses related to the promotion of overseas apps; (b) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters on Momo apps, which was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for overseas apps; and (c) a decrease in production costs in connection with films.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,183.6 million (US$304.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2,223.8 million during the same period of 2024.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB403.5 million (US$56.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB425.0 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB447.7 million (US$62.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB476.5 million during the same period of 2024.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB638.4 million (US$89.1 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB102.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.

On August 27, 2025, the Company’s WFOE, Momo Beijing, received a notice from the Chinese tax authorities requiring Momo Beijing to withhold tax at the standard rate of 10% instead of the previously applied preferential rate of 5%. As a result, the Company accrued an additional withholding tax of RMB547.9 million (US$76.5 million). Of this total amount, RMB356.1 million (US$49.7 million) was related to dividends paid by Momo Beijing in 2024 and in the first half of 2025, and this amount has been remitted in September 2025. The remaining RMB191.8 million (US$26.8 million) represents additional withholding tax accrued for the undistributed retained earnings of Momo Beijing as of March 31st 2025. The RMB547.9 million (US$76.5 million) accrual in withholding tax was for prior periods. This accrual is unrelated to the normal business operation of the current period and future periods. In the second quarter of 2025 and going forward, we will continue to accrue withholding tax for the dividends payable by Momo Beijing to Momo Hong Kong at the standard rate of 10%.

Net income (loss)

Net loss was RMB139.4 million (US$19.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB397.8 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss (note 1) was RMB95.2 million (US$13.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB449.2 million during the same period of 2024.

Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB140.2 million (US$19.6 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB397.8 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB96.0 million (US$13.4 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB449.2 million during the same period of 2024.

Net income (loss) per ADS

Diluted net loss per ADS was RMB0.84 (US$0.12) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.11 in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS (note 1) was RMB0.58 (US$0.08) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.38 in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB12,390.6 million (US$1,729.7 million), compared to RMB14,728.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB250.1 million (US$34.9 million), compared to RMB475.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.

First Half of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first half of 2025 were RMB5,141.2 million (US$717.7 million), a decrease of 2.1% from RMB5,251.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB217.8 million (US$30.4 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB403.0 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB307.7 million (US$43.0 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB509.1 million during the same period of 2024.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.27 (US$0.18) during the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.10 in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.80 (US$0.25) during the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.65 in the same period of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB489.9 million (US$68.4 million) during the first half of 2025, compared to RMB875.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Recent Development

Share repurchase program

As of September, 9, 2025, the Company has repurchased 48.9 million ADSs for US$300.3 million on the open market under the Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024 and March 12, 2025, at an average purchase price of US$6.12 per ADS. The remaining size of the program is US$185.8 million.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.59 billion to RMB2.69 billion, representing a decrease of 3.2% to an increase of 0.6% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income (loss) per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in Asia’s online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, and Duidui, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2025, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter of 2025 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2025 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the market price of the Company’s stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company’s cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months First half year Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues(i): Value-added service 2,648,336 2,579,292 360,055 5,181,253 5,069,194 707,632 Other services 43,055 41,076 5,734 70,558 72,009 10,052 Total net revenues 2,691,391 2,620,368 365,789 5,251,811 5,141,203 717,684 Cost and expenses: Cost of revenues (1,595,789) (1,607,712) (224,428) (3,098,797) (3,176,786) (443,462) Research and development (193,168) (183,859) (25,666) (385,359) (379,628) (52,994) Sales and marketing (364,769) (347,327) (48,485) (658,200) (676,505) (94,436) General and administrative (121,482) (88,839) (12,401) (252,863) (229,350) (32,016) Total cost and expenses (2,275,208) (2,227,737) (310,980) (4,395,219) (4,462,269) (622,908) Other operating income, net 8,861 10,865 1,517 28,767 24,047 3,357 Income from operations 425,044 403,496 56,326 885,359 702,981 98,133 Interest income 130,937 105,513 14,729 252,044 225,851 31,528 Interest expense (32,493) (23,417) (3,269) (56,191) (54,076) (7,549) Other gain or loss, net (34,625) (40) (6) (43,870) (40) (6) Income before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 488,863 485,552 67,780 1,037,342 874,716 122,106 Income tax expenses (102,614) (638,390) (89,116) (660,227) (708,796) (98,944) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 386,249 (152,838) (21,336) 377,115 165,920 23,162 Share of income on equity method investments 11,536 13,427 1,874 25,854 53,158 7,421 Net income (loss) 397,785 (139,411) (19,462) 402,969 219,078 30,583 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest – 793 111 – 1,288 180 Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 397,785 (140,204) (19,573) 402,969 217,790 30,403 Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 1.10 (0.42) (0.06) 1.09 0.65 0.09 Diluted 1.05 (0.42) (0.06) 1.05 0.64 0.09 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per ordinary share Basic 362,394,762 332,986,414 332,986,414 368,522,705 335,653,491 335,653,491 Diluted 377,903,589 332,986,414 332,986,414 383,528,002 341,743,527 341,743,527 (i) The following table presents revenues by geographic area based on the addresses of our customers of our users: Three months First half year Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Chinese mainland 2,435,133 2,177,929 304,027 4,754,356 4,284,162 598,046 Overseas 256,258 442,439 61,762 497,455 857,041 119,638 Total 2,691,391 2,620,368 365,789 5,251,811 5,141,203 717,684

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months First half year Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income (loss) 397,785 (139,411) (19,462) 402,969 219,078 30,583 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment 41,569 (73,476) (10,257) 96,463 (116,814) (16,307) Comprehensive income (loss) 439,354 (212,887) (29,719) 499,432 102,264 14,276 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the non-controlling interest 1,202 (920) (128) 4,286 (1,519) (212) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc. 438,152 (211,967) (29,591) 495,146 103,783 14,488

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31 June 30 June 30 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,122,659 5,017,224 700,377 Short-term deposits 2,026,245 1,308,180 182,615 Restricted cash 4,566,477 3,539,451 494,088 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB12,433 and

RMB17,725 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively 192,317 238,778 33,332 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,104,172 982,242 137,116 Total current assets 12,011,870 11,085,875 1,547,528 Long-term deposits 3,059,860 2,482,720 346,574 Long-term restricted cash 953,285 42,982 6,000 Right-of-use assets, net 252,169 154,635 21,586 Property and equipment, net 897,036 928,462 129,608 Intangible assets, net 86,661 186,287 26,005 Rental deposits 13,280 5,365 749 Long-term investments 825,533 1,195,290 166,856 Other non-current assets 110,960 147,693 20,617 Deferred tax assets 36,066 35,144 4,906 Goodwill 136,250 250,684 34,994 Total assets 18,382,970 16,515,137 2,305,423 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 615,254 619,442 86,469 Deferred revenue 427,702 439,478 61,349 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 704,410 603,410 84,233 Lease liabilities due within one year 141,971 103,672 14,472 Income tax payable 157,057 415,524 58,005 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-current 28,027 48,997 6,840 Convertible Senior Notes-current 20,191 – – Long-term borrowings, current portion 1,938,385 1,939,273 270,712 Short-term borrowings 2,365,535 675,000 94,226 Total current liabilities 6,398,532 4,844,796 676,306 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-non current 65,694 42,982 6,000 Lease liabilities 115,105 57,640 8,046 Deferred tax liabilities 241,915 435,811 60,837 Long-term borrowings – 3,036 424 Other non-current liabilities 129,051 137,491 19,193 Total liabilities 6,950,297 5,521,756 770,806 Shareholder’s equity (ii) 11,432,673 10,993,381 1,534,617 Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity 18,382,970 16,515,137 2,305,423 (ii): As of June 30, 2025, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 318,881,690.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months First half year Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) 397,785 (139,411) (19,462) 402,969 219,078 30,583 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 13,525 11,229 1,568 27,835 23,620 3,297 Amortization of intangible assets 1,279 7,655 1,069 2,558 13,846 1,933 Share-based compensation 51,458 37,801 5,277 106,128 78,661 10,980 Share of income on equity method investments (11,536) (13,427) (1,874) (25,854) (53,158) (7,421) Cash received on distributions from equity method investments 1,197 – – 1,197 – – Returns on investments – 289 40 – 797 111 Loss on long-term investments 34,625 40 6 43,870 40 6 Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment (178) (146) (20) 80 (248) (35) Provision of loss on receivable and other assets 145 312 44 1,921 5,717 798 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,848 (17,847) (2,491) 15,828 (36,991) (5,164) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,043 (133,016) (18,568) 5,366 (121,641) (16,980) Rental deposits – 8,016 1,119 (802) 7,906 1,104 Deferred tax assets (1,580) 581 81 (4,078) 921 129 Other non-current assets (198,746) 46,626 6,509 (206,343) 81,672 11,401 Accounts payable (14,292) 4,047 565 (31,746) (9,496) (1,326) Income tax payable (42,533) 363,302 50,715 (36,497) 262,323 36,619 Deferred revenue (15,268) 2,684 375 1,406 11,719 1,636 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 121,547 (70,803) (9,884) 64,747 (141,786) (19,793) Deferred tax liabilities 14,410 181,183 25,292 379,421 193,896 27,067 Other non-current liabilities 103,500 (38,986) (5,442) 127,393 (47,026) (6,565) Net cash provided by operating activities 475,229 250,129 34,919 875,399 489,850 68,380 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (199,842) (26,162) (3,652) (244,018) (53,976) (7,535) Payment for long-term investments (5,250) (72,593) (10,134) (5,250) (72,593) (10,134) Payment for business acquisition – – – – (194,390) (27,136) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 781,016 – – 1,081,016 1,107,245 154,565 Purchase of long-term deposits – – – (718,860) – – Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits – – – 718,860 150,000 20,939 Cash received from sales of long-term investment – – – 2,000 – – Loan to a third-party company – (6,278) (876) – (33,756) (4,712) Other investing activities 298 302 42 683 494 69 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 576,222 (104,731) (14,620) 834,431 903,024 126,056 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share options 2 2 – 13 4 1 Repurchase of ordinary shares (394,561) (97,196) (13,568) (506,822) (298,725) (41,700) Dividends payment (716,302) (346,182) (48,325) (716,302) (346,182) (48,325) Payment in relation to redemption of convertible bonds – (20,221) (2,823) – (20,221) (2,823) Proceeds from short-term borrowings – – – 1,331,635 – – Repayment of short-term borrowings – – – – (1,690,535) (235,990) Repayment of long-term borrowings – (279) (39) (215) (674) (94) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,110,861) (463,876) (64,755) 108,309 (2,356,333) (328,931) Effect of exchange rate changes 27,725 (53,620) (7,488) 48,539 (79,305) (11,070) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (31,685) (372,098) (51,944) 1,866,678 (1,042,764) (145,565) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 10,181,275 8,971,755 1,252,409 8,282,912 9,642,421 1,346,030 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 10,149,590 8,599,657 1,200,465 10,149,590 8,599,657 1,200,465

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income (loss) to comparable GAAP measures. Three months Three months Three months Ended June 30, 2024 Ended June 30, 2025 Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (1,595,789) 1,796 (1,593,993) (1,607,712) 1,762 1,560 (1,604,390) (224,428) 246 218 (223,964) Research and development (193,168) 13,512 (179,656) (183,859) 1,140 10,710 (172,009) (25,666) 159 1,495 (24,012) Sales and marketing (364,769) 4,149 (360,620) (347,327) 3,474 4,159 (339,694) (48,485) 485 581 (47,419) General and administrative (121,482) 32,001 (89,481) (88,839) – 21,372 (67,467) (12,401) – 2,983 (9,418) Cost and operating expenses (2,275,208) 51,458 (2,223,750) (2,227,737) 6,376 37,801 (2,183,560) (310,980) 890 5,277 (304,813) Income from operations 425,044 51,458 476,502 403,496 6,376 37,801 447,673 56,326 890 5,277 62,493 Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc. 397,785 51,458 449,243 (140,204) 6,376 37,801 (96,027) (19,573) 890 5,277 (13,406)