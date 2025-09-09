Jan Lambrechts Urges Ethical AI Adoption and Workforce Reinvention at World Chambers Congress

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the 14th World Chambers Congress in Melbourne, Jan Lambrechts, Founder & Global Managing Director of Epitome Global, delivered a compelling keynote to over 1,500 participants from more than 100 countries, including business and government leaders. Lambrechts’ address underscored the urgency of ethical AI adoption and workforce adaptability as drivers of resilient economies, with Epitome Global’s global rollout now amplified by the company’s strategic distribution partnership with RGH Global. Together, the two firms are transforming workforce optimisation for enterprises and governments across EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Addressing the Jobs Debate

Lambrechts dispelled AI employment myths: “AI taking our jobs is 100% not true. In fact, new AI roles such as engineers and prompters are emerging rapidly.” He emphasised that, “People who embrace AI skills will thrive, while those who do not risk being left behind. When harnessed responsibly, AI offers the potential to increase freedom, creativity, and purpose in work.” Proactive workforce reinvention, through investment in retraining, remains essential for the relevance of economies in a shifting landscape.

Breaking Barriers to AI Adoption

Central to Lambrechts’ message was overcoming global barriers to the adoption of responsible AI. He cited procurement delays, the need for chambers of commerce to become workforce intelligence hubs, and risks tied to foreign platform dependencies threatening national data sovereignty and workforce control. Lambrechts called for urgent reforms ensuring technological progress translates into real workforce benefits. Paul Guerra, Victorian Chamber Chief Executive and Congress Chair, praised Lambrechts’ vision, describing it as a critical blueprint for chambers seeking resilience and future readiness.

Roadmap for Responsible Innovation

Lambrechts outlined a roadmap including:

Rapid proof-of-concept cycles (30–90 days) via industry partnerships.

New revenue models for chambers to monetise workforce insights and skills forecasting, enabling sustainable, community-focused growth.

Formation of agile AI governmental taskforces acting at private-sector speed for policy alignment.

With global AI regulation advancing, especially in the EU and South Korea, Lambrechts insisted: “AI must remain ethical, inclusive, and empowering. The future belongs to those who adapt and embrace these principles.”

RGH Global’s Integrated Role

By collaborating with RGH Global as its strategic distributor, Epitome Global leverages RGH’s extensive network across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas to accelerate the real-world impact of AI optimisation solutions. Justin Madgwick, RGH Co-Founder and Global CEO, commented, “RGH’s workforce optimisation platform represents the future of recruitment, where technology supports and enhances human capability. Partnering with Epitome allows us to deliver this vision globally in a way that is both ethical and purpose-driven.” This partnership reflects optimism for scaling Epitome’s platform worldwide, delivering trusted AI innovation and lasting economic impact.

—

About Jan Lambrechts

Jan Lambrechts is a serial entrepreneur with 20 years of global experience leading AI platforms that transform workforce data into strategic intelligence. As Managing Director of Epitome Global, he drives organisational reinvention and growth.

About Justin Madgwick

Justin Madgwick is a seasoned recruitment entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience building workforce optimisation businesses. As Co-Founder and Global CEO of RGH Global, he leads the company’s expansion and partnership with Epitome to deliver ethical, AI-driven talent solutions globally.

About Epitome Global

Epitome Global, distributed strategically through RGH Global, is an AI-driven workforce optimisation company serving enterprises and governments with actionable talent insights using psychometrics, data science, and real-time labour market intelligence. Its holistic matching, engagement, and performance solutions are delivered at scale via RGH’s extensive presence.

Media Contact

Melissa Teh, COO

Email: melissa.teh@epitome.global

Phone: +60 12 306 0647

Investor Relations Contact

Email: investment@epitomeholdings.com

Follow the conversation: #WorkforceOptimisation #EthicalAI #FutureOfWork



Jan Lambrechts (second from right), Founder & Global Managing Director of Epitome Global, underscores the urgency of ethical AI adoption and workforce reinvention at the 14th World Chambers Congress in Melbourne.