Lulu Furniture Expands Product Range with New Office Chair Collection

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lulu Furniture, a Singapore-based online furniture retailer, has announced the launch of its new office chair collection. This marks the brand’s latest step in broadening its range of home and workplace solutions, following strong demand for ergonomic and space-efficient furniture.

Founded with a focus on providing contemporary, practical furniture for Singaporean homes, Lulu Furniture has steadily expanded its offerings across wardrobes, storage beds, dining sets, and now office chairs. The new collection reflects the company’s continued commitment to design, comfort, and affordability – with styles tailored for both home offices and corporate settings.

“Over the past few years, we’ve observed that more Singaporeans are working from home or adopting hybrid work arrangements,” said a spokesperson for Lulu Furniture. “Our office chair line was developed to meet these changing needs, offering a balance between ergonomic support, durability, and modern aesthetics.”

The collection features a variety of designs, from minimalist task chairs to high-back executive models, all with adjustable functions suited to long hours of work. With the launch, Lulu Furniture aims to provide customers with an accessible alternative to higher-priced international brands while maintaining a focus on quality and local relevance.

As with its other products, the new office chair line is available exclusively online through the Lulu Furniture website, ensuring convenient browsing, transparent pricing, and island-wide delivery in Singapore.

About Lulu Furniture

Lulu Furniture is a Singapore-based online furniture retailer specializing in contemporary designs that combine practicality and affordability. Its product categories include wardrobes, storage beds, dining chairs, office chairs, and more. The company is committed to helping Singaporean households and businesses create comfortable, functional living and working spaces.