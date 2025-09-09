MAMMOTION’s Breakthrough Lawn Care Robotics Win Over 10 Awards at IFA 2025

The cutting-edge technology and sleek design of MAMMOTION’s autonomous lawn care products earned top industry honors at the world’s leading tech show

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MAMMOTION , a pioneer in intelligent outdoor robotics, captured overwhelming industry recognition at the IFA 2025 conference, earning over 10 awards from leading media outlets and industry experts—including the IFA Innovation Award. The company’s latest innovations — the LUBA mini AWD LiDAR robotic lawn mower, which is equipped with the world’s first integrated positioning system combining LiDAR, RTK and AI-powered vision technology — were central to this achievement, further consolidating the company’s leadership in extending the frontiers of autonomous lawn care.



LUBA mini AWD LiDAR and YUKA mini Vision swept IFA 2025 honors

LUBA mini AWD LiDAR: The World’s First Three-in-One Positioning Robotic Lawn Mower Won 2025 IFA Innovation Award

Unveiled at IFA 2025, MAMMOTION’s Tri-Fusion Positioning System — a revolutionary positioning and navigation platform that seamlessly integrates LiDAR, RTK and AI-powered Vision technology — captivated the industry with its unprecedented ability to dynamically adapt to all scenarios while maintaining consistent ±1 cm precision. This future-proofed system was first equipped on the company’s latest LUBA mini AWD LiDAR Series, which was recognized as the 2025 IFA Innovation Honoree Award for Best in Smart Home.

The innovation has also garnered multiple “Best of IFA 2025” and “Editor’s Choice” awards from leading global tech media. CHIP highlighted that it is an exciting development on last year’s best, the LUBA 2 AWD , incorporating LiDAR technology that “makes it particularly suitable for gardens with complex, shady or hilly lawns“. Computer Bild was also impressed by the novel platform, awarding it for “mapping the yard with centimeter precision in just a few minutes and detecting obstacles with ease”. TrustedReviews shared this sentiment by rewarding the “Best in Show” honor specifically to the Tri-Fusion Positioning System, remarking that it “delivers a new standard of precision and adaptability“. The buzz continued with Android Authority, Netzwelt, GameStar, The Ambient, Reviewed, inside digital and Stuff, with high praise from editors being given for “this robot lawnmower has the smartest navigation system I’ve seen on any robot mower”.

The YUKA mini Vision Series, MAMMOTION’s first pure vision-powered robot mower designed for small to medium gardens, was also a standout highlight at IFA 2025, receiving substantial acclaim from tech media outlets such as Techlicious, PC Welt and Frandroid. Featuring a three-camera vision system, the YUKA Mini Vision reimagines the mowing experience for homeowners, offering zero installation, auto-mapping and instant precision for a ‘Drop-and-Mow’ journey. As Techlicious IFA 2025 Editor’s Choice Award lauded, the new YUKA “opens the door for more people to try hands-free mowing without the typical frustration“.

“At MAMMOTION, we firmly believe in being the catalyst for change. We build intelligent robotics that are not just equipment, but solutions engineered to anticipate challenges, save time and respect the diversified environments in which they work”, said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. “We are deeply honored to receive such an overwhelming response from IFA and the global tech community. This marks an extremely encouraging start to MAMMOTION’s 10th year, as we continue our journey towards more accessible and transformative outdoor robotic technology for all.”

For more information, visit www.mammotion.com

About MAMMOTION