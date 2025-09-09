Maxx Upgrades Affordable SIM-Only Plan with 5G

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — M1’s Maxx provides some of Singapore’s most affordable SIM-Only plans, now with 5G connectivity for all new and existing customers. As part of a limited-time offer, this upgrade is available at no cost to all customers.

Why Maxx SIM-Only Plans Have Been Upgraded to 5G

The new 5G SIM upgrade is part of Maxx ‘s commitment to providing a seamless data experience that is both affordable and accessible to a wider audience. According to M1’s Media Alert, the Maxx network is “Powered by M1’s ultra-fast 5G network, consistently ranked among the best in Singapore“, and “delivers a high-performance mobile experience wherever you are.”

Maxx SIM-Only Plans Eligible for 5G Upgrade

M1 states that “Maxx plans are built for customers who want simplicity, flexibility and great value”, which is why the free 5G upgrade is available to all Maxx SIM-Only plans S$10 and above. The S$10 Maxx 5G SIM-Only Plan comes with:

400GB Local Data in Singapore and Malaysia

and 16GB Roaming Data (13GB for APAC, 3GB for International)

Up to 300 IDD Minutes

500 minutes of talktime for local outgoing calls

Unlimited local incoming calls

50 local SMS

How to Upgrade a Maxx SIM-Only Plan to 5G

Customers can check their handset, SIM, and plan eligibility by navigating to “Account” and then “Check Your 5G Readiness” within the Maxx App.

Existing customers can upgrade their Maxx SIM to 5G via two methods:

Maxx App: Customers who prefer a 5G eSIM can upgrade instantly by logging into their Maxx App and tapping on: Account > SIM Management > Upgrade to 5G eSIM

Customers who prefer a 5G eSIM can upgrade instantly by logging into their Maxx App and tapping on: Account > SIM Management > Upgrade to 5G eSIM In-Person: Customers can visit designated M1 Shops or SIM exchange roadshows to get a physical 5G SIM for their phone. Users who would like to visit a roadshow for a physical 5G SIM can visit the following link for a list of roadshow locations .

As a trusted choice for mobile users across Singapore, Maxx looks forward to delivering a speedy and reliable mobile experience for its customers with the 5G upgrade for its affordable SIM-Only plans.

About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Ltd., is Singapore’s first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line and fibre offerings, to over two million customers.

Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore’s two nationwide 5GSA standalone network licences, first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).

M1’s mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore’s telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit m1.com.sg