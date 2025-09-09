Upon closing, the acquisition will see Display Interactive become part of NSG.

PIF’s NSG expands satellite communications and in-flight connectivity capabilities to serve global markets and meet Saudi Arabia’s growing demand for advanced digital communications, in line with Vision 2030.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Neo Space Group (NSG), a PIF company and Saudi Arabia’s leading commercial space services provider, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Display Interactive (DI), a recognized innovator in wireless in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC). The acquisition will strengthen NSG’s position in the aviation market as a premier provider of integrated, multi-orbit solutions, underpinned by intelligent bandwidth management and truly global coverage. By combining cutting-edge satellite and digital technologies, NSG will deliver faster, more reliable inflight connectivity (IFC) – enhancing passenger experiences while enabling airlines to optimize operations and unlock new service opportunities.



Neo Space Group (NSG) to Acquire Display Interactive, Setting New Standards in In-Flight Connectivity for Airlines and Passengers

NSG and DI began collaborating on product development in 2023. Building on this foundation, the partnership was further strengthened in May 2024 when DI introduced the Skywaves® satellite connectivity system in cooperation with NSG. The acquisition will mark the next stage in this collaboration, accelerating the evolution of IFC.

By integrating DI’s advanced technology and product portfolio, NSG is delivering a fully unified IFC solution – combining intelligent traffic management through Skywaves® with a seamless digital passenger experience via its SkyFly end-user portal. Supported by the SES Open Orbits™ network, NSG’s system intelligently routes traffic across multiple satellite providers, ensuring uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity for airlines and passengers worldwide.

This end-to-end approach simplifies IFC deployment for airlines, providing a faster and more efficient path to next-generation connectivity. Additionally, NSG collaborates with leading aerospace partners to enable smooth integration across airline fleets, making advanced IFC more accessible than ever.

Martijn Blanken, CEO of NSG, stated: “The IFC sector is evolving rapidly, and remaining competitive requires a strong customer focus, continuous innovation, and adaptability. Acquiring DI strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge connectivity solutions while ensuring passengers enjoy an unparalleled in-flight experience with seamless connectivity, high-speed internet, and real-time entertainment and communication.”

Tarek El Mitwalli, CEO of Display Interactive, added: “Joining forces with Neo Space Group allows us to open a new chapter, scaling our technology and expanding our impact in global aviation. Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation and connectivity in the most agile way.”

As part of its commitment to advancing the ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, NSG continues to invest in next-generation satellite and digital technologies, while fostering the growth of the national space industry. This acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, builds on NSG’s established capabilities in satellite communications and IFC, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of secure, multi-orbit connectivity and a catalyst for the Kingdom’s leadership in the global space and aerospace domain.

