President Gustavo Petro visits Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

Official Declaration and Cultural Programs at the Colombia Pavilion.

OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Colombia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, was honoured to host a special visit by the President of the Republic of Colombia, Mr. Gustavo Petro, on September 5th and 6th, 2025.



President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the promotion agency of the country.

During his visit, President Gustavo Petro engaged with members of the press, delivering an official statement about his time in Japan, and participated in a special naming ceremony to select one of the oak trees in front of the Pavilion in the “Forest of Civilizations.” The ceremony celebrated Colombia’s legacy and its contributions to the global community.

These momentous occasions have provided a unique opportunity for media representatives to witness and document President Petro’s reflections on Colombia’s key role in fostering international collaboration:

“For Colombia, this occasion marks the beginning of a new, universal chapter; like adding one more page to Gabriel García Márquez’s masterpiece, One Hundred Years of Solitude”- which serves as inspiration of the theme of Colombia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

“Márquez’s work is often described as magical realism, a beauty that feels like a fantasy. In Japan, as well as in Colombia, there are countless landscapes of striking splendor. Every day and every moment allow us to experience extraordinary beauty. Welcome to the world of magical realism,” he continued.

The President has also used this opportunity to enhance trade relations and attract new investments from Japan.

On September 6th, the Colombia Pavilion unveiled a cultural exhibition, in partnership with SENA, featuring artistic performances, cultural displays, and interactive spaces where Expo visitors could engage with indigenous Colombian communities.

SENA is a Colombian public institution dedicated to providing free vocational, technical, technological, and complementary training programs to enhance the skills of Colombia’s labor force and boost the nation’s competitiveness.

