From star-studded concerts at Universal Studios Singapore to the return of VOICE and BEATS contests at Palawan Green, JAM OFF 2025 promises an unforgettable prelude to the race weekend.

Featuring powerhouse performances, open competitions and a vibrant festival village the festival celebrates the spirit of music, culture and creativity.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2025 – The countdown is on as JAM OFF 2025 roars back into Singapore on 27 and 28 September at Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa, promising two unforgettable nights of music, culture, and celebration. Organised by Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd., and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) as part of Grand Prix™ Season Singapore (GPSS), this year’s festival brings an expanded programme that captures the energy of race week and the vibrancy of Asia’s music scene.

Rain, Ekin Cheng And Hins Cheung Headline Jam Off 2025 At Universal Studios Singapore

A Star-Studded Line-Up Under the Stars

The spotlight shines brightly on the festival’s headliners at Universal Studios Singapore, making for a one-of-a-kind concert venue. Fans can look forward to powerhouse performances from South Korean megastar Rain alongside Hong Kong, China icons Ekin Cheng, Hins Cheung, Stephy Tang, JC, and Nowhere Boys. With a mix of Cantopop legends, K-pop charisma, and fresh regional favourites, JAM OFF 2025 is set to deliver the ultimate prelude to the Singapore race weekend.

Festivalgoers will also enjoy exclusive access to select Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights experiences, ensuring that the thrill of live music is matched by the excitement of the theme park.

“JAM OFF 2025 is shaping up to be our most exciting edition yet. With international icons, inspiring new talent, and immersive experiences, it is more than a concert – it is a celebration of Asia’s creative spirit and the perfect way to kickstart Grand Prix™ Season Singapore,” said Evette Chan, Event Director of Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd.

Competitions that Spotlight Talent

During the day, Palawan Green, Sentosa will come alive with the Grand Finals of JAM OFF VOICE (27 September) and JAM OFF BEATS (28 September). From powerhouse vocals to high-energy 2vs2 dance battles, these signature competitions give aspiring performers from around the world a platform to shine on an international stage.

JAM OFF VOICE will feature finalists performing in English and Chinese (Mandarin/Cantonese) before a distinguished panel including Singaporean beatboxer Dharni Ng, Hong Kong, China soprano Hedy Chan, and Singaporean entertainer Allan Moo, with the ultimate winner crowned by Hong Kong, China’s Stephy Tang. Audiences will also get a say with the Live Votes Winner, adding an interactive twist to the finals.

JAM OFF BEATS will see regional dance crews face off in Breaking 2vs2 and All Style 2vs2 battles, judged by an international panel from Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore. Champions and runners-up will win cash prizes and round-trip flights to the next JAM OFF BEATS showcase in Hong Kong, China ensuring that the journey continues beyond Singapore.

Flavours, Fashion, and Fun at the Festival Village

Beyond the music, Palawan Green will transform into a lively festival village filled with sights, sounds, and flavours. Guests can savour race-themed delights from partners such as Frozt and The Ice Cream & Cookie Co., while browsing retail pop-ups including JAM OFF official merchandise, Sentosa Shop, Retro Crates, Takachya, and Wow Fashion Jewellery. With interactive games, cultural showcases, and unique activations, the village offers an immersive experience that blends lifestyle with entertainment.

F&B and Retail Offers

Visitors can enjoy exclusive redemptions while exploring Palawan Green’s F&B and retail stalls. Islander members who spend S$50 or more at participating outlets can redeem a complimentary Frozt popsicle. Main Stage ticket holders will receive added perks, including a free Frozt popsicle and a limited-edition JAM OFF water bottle. For the public, Frozt popsicles will also be redeemable with Main Stage performance tickets.

Race-Themed Games

Festivalgoers can also test their skills at four race-themed games for a chance to bring home exclusive merchandise. Collect three stamps by winning any three games to attempt the Beanbag Challenge, where successful challengers can redeem a JAM OFF cup or a pair of JAM OFF socks. Every attempt also comes with a fun BALLDERLESS sticker, ensuring no one walks away empty-handed.

Two Nights, One Celebration

On Saturday, 27 September, festivalgoers can expect an unforgettable opening night with performances by JC, Hins Cheung, and Rain. On Sunday, 28 September, the festival culminates in a star-studded finale featuring Nowhere Boys, Ekin Cheng, Stephy Tang, and Rain closing out the weekend with a spectacular show under the stars.

“JAM OFF is not just about bringing music to the stage – it is about connecting communities and cultures through creativity. We are proud to be part of GPSS and to showcase how music can capture the spirit of celebration that defines Singapore’s race weekend,” added Evette Chan.

Tickets for JAM OFF 2025 at Universal Studios Singapore are now available. Each ticket includes access to headline performances and select Halloween Horror Nights 13 experiences during the two festival nights.

For the latest updates, line-ups, and contest details, visit JAM OFF Official Instagram. Ticketing details at linktr.ee/jamoff.

Hashtag: #JamOff2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd.

Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd. A Subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Ltd., is an event agency of the Group, specialising in curating one-of-a-kind experiences for global audiences. Based in Hong Kong, China, Destinations Network (DN) provides a comprehensive suite of services, seamlessly managing events from concept development to execution, and through to comprehensive marketing. Beyond its wide-ranging capabilities, DN also develops its own original IPs and event concepts spanning diverse sectors, from fashion and lifestyle to art and music. As a creative hub of endless possibilities, Destinations Network commits to deliver unique, exceptional and memorable experiences.

About JAM OFF 2025

JAM OFF is Asia’s premier music and lifestyle festival, spotlighting the region’s next wave of talent and celebrating the vibrancy of urban youth culture. With music at its core, JAM OFF unites emerging and breakout artistes from across the region, spanning genres from indie and alt-pop to hip-hop, R&B, and cross-genre collaborations. The two-day festival delivers a high-energy, multi-sensory experience. Singing and dancing contests kick things off at Palawan Green, Sentosa, followed by live performances by renowned Asian artistes on 27-28 September 2025 at Universal Studios Singapore. JAM OFF also features immersive content zones, curated food and retail pop-ups, interactive installations, and beachside energy. Launched in 2024 and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, JAM OFF as part of Grand Prix™ Season Singapore, sets the tone for celebration while carving a distinct identity rooted in creativity, cultural connection, and social discovery.

For more information please visit: https://www.instagram.com/jamoff_official/