RingConn Showcases Blood Pressure Insights Demo at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RingConn, the leading smart ring brand, announced its participation in the 2025 IFA Berlin, where it unveiled a demo of its upcoming Blood Pressure Insights feature. This marks the first public showcase of the technology and a major step forward in RingConn’s mission to empower people with comprehensive, science-driven health management tools.



RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring

First Look at Blood Pressure Insights

At the booth, RingConn presented a demo of the Blood Pressure Insights feature currently under development. Since the company’s founding, the R&D team has been dedicated to tackling this complex challenge within the wearable category — a field where achieving accurate blood pressure monitoring is considered one of the hardest breakthroughs. Today, RingConn announced significant progress toward making it a reality.

Hypertension is one of the world’s most serious health risks. It is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke, while also damaging the kidneys, eyes, and brain. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.1 billion people worldwide suffer from high blood pressure, yet fewer than 20% have their condition under control.

Against this backdrop, RingConn aims to enhance personal health management through continuous, accessible blood pressure monitoring. Unlike occasional cuff-based measurements, smart rings offer a form factor that enables regular daily tracking at home. Consistent monitoring helps capture health patterns often missed by single readings — such as white-coat hypertension, nighttime hypertension, and gradual long-term changes — making long-term adherence and early detection more practical.

How It Works

RingConn’s blood pressure insights function is designed to pair with a traditional cuff device for calibration once every 28 days. After calibration, the smart ring provides daily blood pressure insights at home. RingConn will integrate this feature into its smart ring products and is also launching an open recruitment program for users to participate in internal testing.

Strong Market Response

In addition to the new demo, RingConn’s flagship products — RingConn Gen 2 and RingConn Gen 2 Air — drew strong interest from attendees. To date, RingConn has already attracted a global user base of more than 250,000 people, underscoring its growing influence in the smart wearable market.

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a leading personal health technology company dedicated to creating innovative products and services that transform the experience of maintaining personal wellness. Guided by the principle of “Hardware + Software + Services,” RingConn aims to provide unique products and services for people’s health.

Contact:

Claudia.L@ringconn.com