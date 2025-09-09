ROHM Has Developed Ultra-compact CMOS Op Amp: Delivering Industry-leading Ultra-low Circuit Current

KYOTO, Japan, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ROHM Co., Ltd. has announced that its ultra-compact CMOS Operational Amplifier (op amp) TLR1901GXZ achieves the industry’s lowest operating circuit current (*1). This IC is optimized to be applied as a measurement-sensing amplifier in size-constrained applications such as handheld measurement instruments, wearable devices, and indoor motion detectors.

ROHM has advanced its process, packaging, and proprietary Nano Energy (TM) (*2) circuit technologies to develop an op amp that addresses three key requirements: lower power consumption, higher accuracy, and compact size. The newly developed TLR1901GXZ achieves an ultra-compact footprint of less than 1mm2 by adopting a WLCSP (wafer-level chip scale package) with a fine ball pitch of 0.35mm while delivering an industry-leading low operating current of 160nA (typ.).

Moreover, the TLR1901GXZ features an exceptionally low input offset voltage of just 0.55mV (max.), one of the best among ultra-low current op amps. A maximum input offset voltage temperature drift of 7uV per degrees Celsius ensures high accuracy operation over the operating temperature range.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to pursue further power savings in op amps by advancing both miniaturization and original ultra-low power technologies. At the same time, the company is committed to improving device performance by reducing noise and offset, expanding power supply voltage ranges, and contributing to solving social issues through more precise application control.

(*1) September 9, 2025, ROHM study on ultra-low current products under 500nA

(*2) Nano Energy (TM) is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

Application examples:

– Consumer devices: wearables, smart devices, motion sensors, etc.

– Industrial equipment: gas detectors, fire alarms, handheld measurement instruments, environmental sensors for IoT, etc.

Online sales information:

Sales launch: Now

Sample price: $2.1/unit (excluding tax)

Distributors:

DigiKey

Mouser

Applicable part No.: TLR1901GXZ-E2

IC-Mounted adapter board: TLR1901GXZ-EVK-001

The product will be offered at other online distributors as it becomes available.

