HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SWISS REJU, a recognized luxury beauty boutique, announced today that it has again been named as the Winner in the HK01 Annual Lifestyle Awards. HK01 is one of Hong Kong’s most popular news outlets and lifestyle media platforms. This year’s HK01 Lifestyle Awards highlight top companies that deliver outstanding services, leadership, and positive social impact. These prestigious Awards are presented to top performing companies across major sectors. Among the Winners this year are KEETA, GO PARK, Nestle and CSL, winners reflect the very best of what top performing brands can and should be — smart, caring, innovative and deeply impactful. SWISS REJU has now been named to the HK01 list of Annual Award Winners for the second consecutive year.

The distinctive HK01 Annual Lifestyle Awards are prestigious industry awards presented annually by expert commitment members and public voting. Each year, the selection committee carefully evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across multiple dimensions. Only companies that consistently demonstrated excellent product design, excellent service delivery and strong commitment to business ethics, are eligible to compete.



SWISS REJU wins prestigious HK01 Award for the second consecutive year, continues dedication with AI leadership

“We are deeply honoured to be recognized in the HK01 Annual Lifestyle Award again. It is above all a testament to our people and technology – it reflects the efficacy of SWISS REJU’s body contouring services,” said the spokesperson of SWISS REJU. “Delivering exceptional value, and an impeccable customer experience in every engagement remains our key goal this year.”

SWISS REJU also made it to the latest Cosmopolitan Best of the Best Award as Panel Choice, and is also recently recognized by female media platform SundayMore, as Hong Kong’s Number 1 Top Body Contouring Brand.

As AI continues to reshape the beauty and wellness landscape, SWISS REJU continues to invest in new, breakthrough medical aesthetic technologies. Amongst the new technologies this year are BTL EXION, the world’s very first AI-assisted platform for whole body cell regeneration and Winback Tecartherapy, an FDA-approved physical therapy treatment platform that accelerated healing and body contouring.

SWISS REJU’s latest offering, “REJU HOT YOGA,” features high-tech 500kHZ radiofrequency therapy, combining Eastern scraping techniques with Western Hawaiian hot stone massage. The warm 500kHZ therapeutic frequency deeply relaxes fascia, awakens cells, and accelerates metabolism. “REJU HOT YOGA” also helps break up stubborn fat and cellulite, deeply soothes and relaxes muscles.

Also in the limelight, ATP Lipo X, a multi-function slimming technology that is designed to increase adenosine triphosphate through red bio-laser, the molecule that acts as the primary energy carrier for cellular processes.