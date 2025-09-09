TCI Biotech Strengthens Global Leadership Team with Appointment of Sales VP Tony Hatori and Strategic Consultant Alan Roberts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCI, a global biotechnology leader in health and wellness innovation, today announced key leadership appointments to accelerate its international growth. Tony Hatori has been named Vice President of Sales, while Alan Roberts joins as Strategic Consultant for the U.S. market. These appointments underscore TCI’s commitment to advancing a science-driven, asset-light, and globally integrated enterprise.

Asset-Light, Regionally Responsive Manufacturing & Science-Driven Innovation

TCI Biotech has adopted an asset-light global manufacturing model to stay ahead of shifting market dynamics and supply chain challenges. With agile, scalable, and region-specific production in Asia, Europe, and North America, the company ensures flexibility and faster response to local consumer needs. The company’s global footprint now spans the U.S., China, the Netherlands, Japan, Thailand, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, positioning TCI in high-potential markets that shorten supply chain cycles and foster closer collaboration with partners.

At the same time, TCI continues to place science-driven innovation at the core of its R&D and product development, building on commitments made at its Annual General Meeting. The company prioritizes clinically validated biotechnology and data-backed efficacy as the foundation for long-term value creation.

Introducing New Leadership

Tony Hatori – Vice President of Sales

With over 30 years of senior leadership experience in Japan and the U.S., Mr. Hatori has held CEO and President roles at major consumer health companies including Avon Japan and Zeria USA. He successfully managed revenues exceeding US$200 million and led teams of more than 400 professionals. His expertise in market expansion, sales channel development, and brand partnerships will be instrumental in driving TCI’s next phase of global growth.

Alan Roberts – Strategic Consultant, U.S.

Mr. Roberts, founder of Nutrition Innovation, brings over 20 years of expertise in turnkey product development, regulatory affairs, and market strategy. He has collaborated with leading U.S. brands including Herbalife, Viva, and Prolab, providing insights in functional beverages, nootropics, and adaptogens. Mr. Roberts will support product development strategy and market expansion in the United States, offering deep understanding of consumer trends and regulatory frameworks.

Reaffirming Corporate Strategy

With the addition of these leadership roles, TCI reaffirms its three-pillar corporate strategy:

Science-Driven Innovation: Advancing clinically validated biotechnology and differentiated formulations. Global Customer Trust: Building enduring partnerships through reliability, transparency, and proven results. Asset-Light Manufacturing: Deploying flexible, region-specific production bases across Asia , Europe , and the U.S. for resilient, responsive supply chains.

For more information, please visit https://www.tci-bio.com/.

About TCI Biotech

TCI Biotech (TCI Co., Ltd.) is a global leader in CDMO+ services, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of health foods and cosmetics. Committed to innovation and scientific excellence, TCI delivers high-quality, clinically backed products that empower customers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including plans for global expansion, manufacturing strategy, and innovation initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.