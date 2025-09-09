Trip.com Group Joins Forces with Cityline to Transform Event Ticketing Experiences

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, and Cityline, an information technology integration solutions enterprise, today celebrated the official launch of a five-year strategic partnership with a signing ceremony in Hong Kong. This landmark collaboration marks Trip.com Group’s first-ever partnership with a major ticketing provider in the Hong Kong and Macau markets and Cityline’s inaugural integration with an online travel agency platform, combining Trip.com’s global reach with Cityline’s leading technology solutions.

This partnership enables Trip.com Group to leverage Cityline’s solutions and technology capabilities, allowing Trip.com and Ctrip users to seamlessly collect physical tickets at Cityline’s extensive network of self-service kiosks across Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. By integrating online ticket purchasing with offline collection, the collaboration enhances convenience and accessibility, delivering a streamlined ticketing experience for users attending major events.

The partnership has already proven successful in facilitating ticketing for high-profile events, including Ayumi Hamasaki Asia Tour 2025 Hong Kong, Evolution Nic Live, G-DRAGON 2025 World Tour [Übermensch] IN HONG KONG, and Hong Kong Football Festival 2025. Looking ahead, this model will be rolled out for upcoming events such as The Fact Music Awards 2025 in Macau, further expanding its reach.

Mr. Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group, commented: “Travel is defined by unique experiences, and at Trip.com Group, we are constantly innovating to bring travellers closer to those moments. With a rich and growing calendar of live events attracting audiences worldwide, these experiences are a key reason people travel and one of our fastest-growing segments. This collaboration builds on our efforts to deliver a seamless, integrated experience that meets all traveller needs, making every journey an opportunity for discovery, connection, and lasting memories.”

Mr. Marcus Lam, Executive Director & General Manager of Cityline, added: “Our collaboration with Trip.com Group marks a deep integration of online and offline ticketing experiences. This powerful alliance will undoubtedly enhance the traveller experience, allowing users from more regions to enjoy the diverse performances in Hong Kong, Macau, and the Greater Bay Area.”

The collaboration aligns with the growing trend of entertainment-driven travel, as highlighted in Trip.com Group’s Momentum 2025: Travel’s Next Big Trends report. The report reveals that 66% of travellers are organising trips around live events, with concerts and sporting events driving demand. 66% have already travelled internationally to watch their favourite artists perform, turning concerts into full-fledged travel experiences. Football remains the top choice for live sports travel, followed closely by basketball and the Formula 1. Enthusiasts are not just attending these events but seeking destinations that offer complementary experiences, such as exploring local landmarks and culinary hotspots in between match schedules or race weekends.

By leveraging Trip.com Group’s global user base and Cityline’s ticketing technology solutions, the partnership creates strategic opportunities for both companies to expand their presence in overseas markets. Cityline gains access to more domestic and international users, while Trip.com strengthens its event offerings through Cityline’s ticketing technology solutions, fostering cross-border collaboration and long-term growth in the events and ticketing space.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com. Follow us on: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Cityline

Cityline is an information technology integration solutions enterprise established in 1993, adhering to a people-oriented spirit and industry-leading technology to provide comprehensive solutions for enterprises and organizations. Our business covers system development, ticketing solutions, and enterprise-to-enterprise e-commerce platforms. Cityline operates the largest physical ticketing network in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, and is ISO 27001 information security certified, serving over 100 million customers annually through accommodation, dining, and ticketing services. Our vision is to enhance the experience of individual and corporate clients through continuous innovation and promote enterprise collaboration. For more information, please visit www.cityline.com.