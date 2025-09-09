Universal Robots unveils UR8 Long: Engineered to tackle the most demanding and space-constrained automation tasks

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Universal Robots (UR), the world’s leading collaborative robot (cobot) company, today introduced a new addition to its portfolio, the UR8 Long, at FABTECH in Chicago. The long-reach industrial collaborative robot is available for order now, with shipping to begin in October.

With a 1750 mm (68.9 in ) reach and slim profile, UR8 Long combines reach, stability and precision in a rugged, compact, lightweight form, featuring an 8 kg (17.6 lbs) payload. This makes it ideal for space-constrained setups and industrial tasks, from complex weldments to precision dunnage picking and flexible multi-point inspections.

“The UR8 Long can reach farther and do more than ever before. It’s designed to help people and businesses work faster, more safely, and with less physical effort,” said Jean Pierre Hathout, President of Universal Robots. “Whether it’s lifting, moving, or handling tasks that are repetitive or hard on the body, this robot makes the job easier. Its longer reach means it can cover more space, and its advanced features open new ways to automate work that used to be done by hand.”

UR8 Long runs with both PolyScope 5 and PolyScope X, UR’s industry-leading software platform, and can be extended with MotionPlus – UR’s new advanced motion control technology that allows for ease of integration with linear axis, rotary positioners and rotary turntables for precise control, smoother trajectories, and consistent accuracy.

Combined with UR’s upgraded freedrive capabilities, users can manually guide the arm with precision and ease – making lead-to-teach programming more intuitive and enabling quick, ergonomic setup even on complex parts, all without the need for layered interfaces or external tools. UR8 Long’s lighter mass – 30% less than the UR20 – and compact wrist design also makes it perfect for mounting on gantries, rails, or overhead systems.

Ideal for welding

With its long reach, advanced motion control and stellar precision and repeatability, UR8 Long is ideal for welding. “UR8 Long delivers an easier teaching experience than traditional welding robots, better weld quality than manual welding, and less overall rework, saving time and money,” said Will Healy III, Global Industry Manager for Fabricated Metals at Teradyne Robotics. “The UR8 Long was designed with the collaborative welding process in mind, boosting productivity and helping leaders to attract new talent who are often more motivated to operate a robot than perform repetitive manual welding.”

Perfect for bin picking

The longer reach combined with the new robot’s compact tool flange and fast wrist joints, allow more pick positions and for the robot to reach deep into bin corners with ease. All features in high demand in industries such as automotive, where the UR8 Long will integrate seamlessly into space-constrained cells and offer more picks per bin and more uninterrupted workflows. The improved joint architecture delivers up to 30% faster cycle times compared to earlier generations of cobots.

UR8 Long’s European debut will happen on September 15 at SCHWEISSEN & SCHNEIDEN in Essen, Germany.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots is a global leader in collaborative robotics (cobots), used across a wide range of industries. Our mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere. With over 100,000 cobots sold worldwide, our user-friendly platform is supported by intuitive PolyScope software, award-winning training, comprehensive services, and the world’s largest cobot ecosystem, delivering innovation and choice to our customers.

Universal Robots is part of Teradyne Robotics, a division of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and advanced robotics technology. For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com.