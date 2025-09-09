Vantage Vietnam Introduces Swap-Free Trading, Enhanced IB System, and 24/7 Local Support

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets is proud to announce three major upgrades in Vietnam, all officially launched on September 1st, 2025. These initiatives further demonstrate Vantage’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions, rewarding partnerships, and unmatched client support.

Vantage now offers Swap-Free Trading in Vietnam, exempting designated trades from long-term holding fees. Unlike many crypto platforms where overnight or long-term positions incur extra costs, swap-free trading ensures clients retain more of their profits. This feature is particularly valuable for traders who prefer to hold positions for longer durations without worrying about hidden charges eating into their earnings.

Vantage has also rolled out a new two-level IB referral commission model. This allows anyone to join the program and earn commissions not just from their direct referrals, but also from the referrals made by their network. Key benefits include:

Faster, more convenient account opening

Clear and transparent commission rules

Smarter and more efficient backend management

Flexible data display and improved user experience

With these enhancements, IB partners can accelerate their business growth while enjoying a seamless, rewarding experience.

Vantage Vietnam also offers true 24/7 customer service, making us the only broker in the market to deliver continuous, real-person support—day and night. Unlike others who rely on bots, Vantage ensures that every client query is handled promptly and professionally by dedicated local support teams.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, said: “These upgrades in Vietnam show our commitment to not only providing advanced trading solutions but also creating a supportive ecosystem for our clients and partners. By combining swap-free trading, a stronger IB program, and genuine 24/7 local support, we are empowering traders in Vietnam to trade with greater confidence and trust.”

As the brokerage industry evolves rapidly, Vantage has distinguished itself through user-friendly platforms, competitive pricing, robust security measures, and educational resources that cater to both beginner and advanced traders. Visit Vantage Markets website, for more information about Vantage’s services and upcoming initiatives.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

