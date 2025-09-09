Vietnam’s leading travel agencies thrive with Amadeus technology

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amadeus, the leading global travel technology provider, has expanded its footprint in Vietnam recently by providing some of the nation’s top online travel consolidators and startups with advanced technology solutions.

These successful technology deployments and the latest industry trends were discussed in depth recently at an Amadeus hosted event which brought together some of Vietnam’s fastest growing travel agencies. Travel players in the market are seeing opportunities in adopting the latest travel technology to help grow and scale their businesses.

Dang Hoang Tung – Executive Board Member Senior Advisor to Chairwoman, Hong Ngoc Ha Travel – says, “As one of Vietnam’s leading travel agencies, Hong Ngoc Ha Travel consistently embraces technology innovation as a key driver for our long-term growth. Our partnership with Amadeus is a strategic step that aligns with our broader digitalization roadmap, and one that reflects our commitment to building future-ready B2B capabilities. Together, we successfully developed a scalable, insight-driven B2B platform tailored to the needs of our nationwide sub-agent network. Amadeus’ robust technology and deep industry expertise help us optimize internal workflows, enhance connectivity, and deliver greater value to our partners. This technology partnership is not only a key milestone in our digital journey, but also a strategic investment that ensures we continue to grow and lead in an ever fast-changing market.”

Amadeus has been partnering with online travel consolidators and startups of all sizes across Vietnam to help transform their abilities in the digital space.

“Én Vi ệt chose to partner with Amadeus due to their proven expertise in travel technology and commitment to innovation. Our digital transformation project with Amadeus enabled us to build a robust B2B platform, streamlining operations and empowering our sub-agent network with greater efficiency. Throughout the implementation, Amadeus provided exceptional support, ensuring a seamless process and aligning with our vision for digital transformation. We are proud to collaborate with Amadeus and look forward to future growth together, says Tony Dong – VP, Én Vi ệt .

Amadeus empowers travel players to develop their online platforms by offering customized solutions that streamline operations and enable greater independence through automation.

Ramona Bohwongprasert, SVP – Southeast Asia, Inside Sales & Startups APAC, Travel Sellers Amadeus says, “Vietnam is a fast growing market for travel and Amadeus is pleased to be working with the leading travel agencies and startups in the country to grow their businesses. Amadeus has made great strides in helping the industry in Vietnam thrive in the digital world. We have been working closely on implementing the latest cloud based technology solutions that enable agencies of all shapes and sizes to grow and scale their businesses. The breakthroughs we’ve seen so far are remarkable, including empowering consolidators to launch their own B2B platforms that help decentralize digital ticketing capabilities, promote innovation, and build a more dynamic and competitive sub-agent ecosystem. We are honored to have strong partners in Vietnam like Hong Ngoc Ha Travel, Én Vi ệt and PNR Travel and we look forward to more collaboration in the future.”

-ENDs-