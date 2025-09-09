Wavv, NASA, OpenAI, and Noke Shopping Mall Redefine Retail and Global Entertainment with AI-Generated Music

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wavv has turned Taipei’s Noke Shopping Mall into the first retail space powered entirely by AI-generated music. The project, launched during the mall’s third anniversary on June 7, 2025, continues to run and has become a landmark experiment in how artificial intelligence can reshape consumer spaces. It builds on Wavv’s earlier collaboration with NASA and OpenAI, where its generative system composed the soundtrack for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, a performance seen by more than 100 million people worldwide.

At the center of this push is Musica, Wavv’s proprietary music language model. With the largest database of its kind, Musica can adapt sound in real time to patterns such as foot traffic or shifts in customer behavior. The effect is subtle but measurable: according to McKinsey’s 2025 Consumer Experience Report, immersive, technology-driven environments can lift retail sales by as much as 15 percent. Wavv is positioning music not as background, but as an active layer of engagement inside commercial spaces.

The company has already moved beyond shopping malls. Its work with NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute produced Ode to the Sun and Moon, a generative score based on astronomical data.

Wavv has also expanded into the advertising and gaming industries, where adaptive sound is emerging as a high-value asset. Chief executive Ivan Linn said Musica is now being deployed in campaigns and game environments, where soundtracks can evolve in real time with consumer sentiment or player actions.

Cultural visibility is rising as well. At the Global Arts Prize, Linn shared the stage with Carolina Herrera, international fashion icon and Kennedy Center honoree; Nirupama Rao, former Foreign Secretary of India; and Roberto Dañino, former Prime Minister of Peru. Their presence alongside Linn underscored how AI-generated music is being recognized not only as a technical breakthrough but also as a creative force worthy of global attention. At the INNOVIT Beauty & Fashion Tech conference, Wavv demonstrated how retailers like Zara and Sephora could use Musica to shape in-store experiences, enhance runway shows and generate adaptive music for campaigns.

One of the biggest questions in generative media is copyright. Wavv has already entered conversations with Sony Music and Universal Music Group, global leaders in music rights, to ensure the system produces music that is copyright-clear.

“The integration of adaptive AI music into retail and entertainment is reshaping environments,” Linn said. “But the biggest commercial opportunity lies in advertising and gaming, where sound is no longer background—it becomes a driver of engagement and growth.”

As Wavv expands, AI-powered music is already spreading into shopping districts, entertainment hubs, digital platforms, and city spaces worldwide. With support from NASA and OpenAI, the line between technology and business is quickly disappearing.

