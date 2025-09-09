WuXi Biologics Launches Green CRDMO White Paper to Advance Sustainability in Biologics Industry

End-to-end Green CRDMO solutions to enable global clients for broader positive impact

Span from biologics research, development, manufacturing, and overall operations

Integration with lean management and digitalization for continuous excellence

A comprehensive ecosystem featuring diverse energy-saving and carbon-reduction initiatives

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), recently launched the “WuXi Biologics Green CRDMO White Paper” at its first CRDMO+ Open Day event, sharing the end-to-end Green CRDMO solution for biologics and driving the sustainable development of the global biologics industry supply chain. Last November, the company’s Green CRDMO solution was also featured in the “20 Case Examples for 20 Years” report initiated by the United Nations Global Compact, making it the only case in the pharmaceutical industry to receive this honor.

Along with an overall introduction to the company’s strategic approach toward sustainability and climate change, the White Paper details WuXi Biologics’ green innovation technologies across the research, development and manufacturing of biologics, and showcases the significant carbon reduction achieved through green operations. A total of 242 energy-saving cases are compiled in the White Paper, spanning five key energy-saving scenarios, 12 typical energy systems, and 25 technology categories within the industry.

In addition, the paper highlights how the integration of lean management and digitalization with sustainability enhances resource and energy efficiency, while driving continuous improvement. In 2024, over 90% of the company’s completed Kaizen projects achieved ESG benefits, including reductions in carbon emission, water consumption and waste generation.

With a deep understanding of the importance of tackling climate change, WuXi Biologics has adopted a comprehensive, integrated strategy with measurable targets and a well-defined roadmap. Recently, the company announced a new target matrix approved by SBTi, an acknowledgement that further inspires its steadfast dedication to leading the way to a net-zero economy.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, “We are pleased to release the Green CRDMO White Paper with the aspiration that our insights and best practices will inspire and empower the whole industry to drive sustainable progress. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we consistently deliver ESG excellence, enable partners worldwide with end-to-end solutions, and work together with all stakeholders to deliver meaningful and far-reaching impacts.”

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), WuXi Biologics proactively advocates sustainability and has earned widespread recognitions for its efforts. The company was granted an MSCI AAA Rating; awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI); named to the CDP Water Security “A List” and Supplier Engagement Assessment “A List”, and awarded a CDP Climate Change leadership-level “A-” score for two consecutive years; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 864 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

