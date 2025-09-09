Xinhua Silk Road: 8th Shenyang International Open Regatta held in NE. China’s Shenyang

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 8th Shenyang International Open Regatta took place from September 5 to 7 in Shenyang, capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province.

A total of 306 athletes from 31 domestic and international rowing teams competed on the Hunhe River, which is acclaimed as one of China’s most beautiful urban still water rowing courses.

The university category of this year’s regatta featured teams from renowned Chinese universities such as Peking University and Liaoning University, as well as international entrants including New Zealand’s University of Otago, Korea University of the Republic of Korea, and Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia. Other categories included the club, the youth, and the entrepreneur groups.

Jointly hosted by Shenyang Municipal People’s Government, Shenyang sports bureau and Shenyang Qingquan Shengjing culture and sports development Co., Ltd, the event aims to solidify its status as China’s premier rowing competition, craft high-quality urban cultural brand, and facilitate the city’s development into an internationally renowned “rowing capital”.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347458.html