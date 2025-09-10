ADP® Unveils New ANZ Headquarters in Melbourne to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ADP®, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, has opened its new Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) headquarters in Melbourne, marking a fresh chapter in its 41-year journey in the region. The move underscores ADP’s ongoing commitment to supporting clients with future-ready payroll, HR, and workforce management solutions.



Front row from left to right: Jessica Zhang (Senior Vice President, APAC, ADP), Kylie Baullo (General Manager, ANZ & Japan, ADP), Maria Black (President and Chief Executive Officer, ADP), Virginia Magliulo (Executive Vice President, Employer Services International, ADP)

The new workspace in Cremorne brings together regional and local leadership, client-facing teams, and technology experts under one roof. Here, ADP teams can collaborate more closely, innovate more boldly, and continue to help organisations across ANZ adapt to the rapidly changing world of work.

Purpose-built to promote hybrid collaboration, this vibrant, modern space offers flexible work areas, a rooftop garden, and premium end-of-trip facilities. Reflecting ADP’s brand values, the space prioritises employee well-being, inclusive design and modern technology – creating an inspiring environment where innovation and collaboration thrive.

“This new headquarters reflects our long-term investment in the region and our focus on helping clients unlock business value through technology, compliance expertise, and a people-first approach,” said Kylie Baullo, general manager ANZ & Japan, ADP. “It also strengthens our ability to deliver global solutions with local insight – backed by ADP’s trusted heritage.”

With over four decades of presence in the region, ADP remains a trusted partner for thousands of ANZ organisations seeking reliability, compliance, and transformation in payroll and HCM.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises — and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we’re focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP’s exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/adp_ribbon_cutting_ceremony.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/adp_logo.jpg