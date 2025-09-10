Agora and Banuba Bring AR-Powered Engagement to Live Video at IBC 2025

Partnership highlights AR-enhanced engagement for live video streaming and happy hour event at IBC

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agora (NASDAQ: API), a global leader in real-time engagement and conversational AI technology, and Banuba, a pioneer in AR & AI effects for video conferencing and other domains, will highlight their ongoing collaboration at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam. Together, the companies are bringing advanced AR and AI-powered video capabilities to developers, broadcasters, and media platforms looking to deliver more immersive and interactive real-time experiences.

Banuba’s advanced AR technology, including AI background replacement, studio lighting, customizable beauty filters, and “weatherman mode”, offers creators and media companies tools to deliver polished and interactive content in real time. Agora’s ultra-low-latency infrastructure ensures these effects can be applied instantly, enhancing live engagement across entertainment, social media, education, and more.

“Video today is about more than entertainment. It’s a canvas for creativity and connection,” said Tony Zhao, CEO and Co-founder of Agora. “By integrating Banuba’s AR innovations into our real-time video stack, we’re giving developers and media brands the ability to deliver live experiences that are more exciting and engaging.”

Banuba offers a wide range of face filters, from beautification and hair color to avatars and game filters. Banuba’s latest updates provide more advanced capabilities compatible with Agora’s real-time video streaming:

AI Background Replacement — Enhanced segmentation accuracy even in complex scenes.

— Enhanced segmentation accuracy even in complex scenes. Studio Lighting — Simulated light sources to improve image and video quality.

— Simulated light sources to improve image and video quality. “Weatherman Mode” — Dynamic positioning within live or pre-recorded video feeds.

— Dynamic positioning within live or pre-recorded video feeds. Improved Touch-Up — Realistic and customizable beauty filters.

— Realistic and customizable beauty filters. Banuba Studio — A new web-based tool for building and testing AR filters.

“Our latest AR features are designed to empower creators and broadcasters to look their best and express themselves in entirely new ways,” said Dmitry Ogievich, CEO and Co-Founder at Banuba. “With Agora, these tools become part of a seamless, high-quality, real-time experience.”

IBC2025: Voice AI in Media Happy Hour

Agora, Banuba, and VisualOn will be joining forces at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam to showcase how real-time AI and AR are transforming the media landscape. As part of the event, the companies will co-host an exclusive Voice AI in Media Happy Hour :

Date & Time: Friday, September 12, 2025 , from 15:00–18:00

, from 15:00–18:00 Location: Krusta Pizza Bar & Restaurant, Europaplein 13, 1078 GS Amsterdam (1-minute walk from RAI Convention Center)

Krusta Pizza Bar & Restaurant, Europaplein 13, 1078 GS Amsterdam (1-minute walk from RAI Convention Center) Details: Connect with media leaders, developers, and AI innovators for a fun-filled late afternoon featuring insightful conversations, great food, and forward-thinking discussions.

The Happy Hour is part of Agora’s Convo AI World Event Series, a global series dedicated to bringing together product leaders, developers, and innovators to explore the future of real-time conversational AI.

Together, Agora and Banuba are helping media companies, developers, and creators deliver more engaging, expressive, and interactive video experiences live, in real time.

Register for the Voice AI in Media Happy Hour at IBC here: https://luma.com/ejz5g4p7

About Agora

Agora is the global leader in real-time engagement, providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful APIs to embed real-time conversational AI, voice, video, interactive live streaming, and chat into their applications and IoT devices. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Agora is trusted by over 1,700 leading organizations across the globe to power best-in-class real-time experiences from social media and live shopping to education and telehealth. For more information about Agora (NASDAQ: API), visit: www.agora.io .

About Banuba

Banuba is an augmented reality company with over 9 years on the market, pioneering artificial intelligence, face tracking, virtual try-on, and virtual background technologies. Banuba provides software development kits (SDKs) for augmented reality and video editing, as well as ready-to-integrate solutions for virtual try-on on face, hair and hand.