Alcott Global Reveals Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders of 2025

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 Leaders in Supply Chain Awards, organized by executive search firm Alcott Global, honor executives who are transforming global supply chains through innovation, leadership, and resilience. This edition’s theme, ‘Pushing Excellence, Inspiring the Future’, is anchored by the lighthouse: steadfast, guiding, and unafraid to shine in the storm of uncertainty. These Top 30 winners are those very beacons, standing firm in turbulent seas and lighting the path for the next generation of supply chain leaders.



Leaders In Supply Chain Awards 2025 – Top 30 – by Alcott Global

To be considered, nominees needed to meet stringent criteria:

Held a regional or global role for at least 18 consecutive months

for at least Held end-to-end supply chain responsibility in a manufacturing company with annual revenues exceeding USD 500 million

Candidates submitted comprehensive case studies showcasing their leadership style, digital transformation achievements, and team development strategies.

Jury members evaluated these submissions, contributing 75% of the final score. An additional 25% was determined through peer voting by more than 2,000 C-level executives, ensuring a balanced and industry-reflective outcome.

The jury included renowned leaders and academics in the supply chain sector:

Mourad Tamoud, CSCO, Schneider Electric (2023–2024 Award Winner) Michael Corbo, Former CSCO, Colgate-Palmolive Kai Hoberg, Professor, SCM, Kühne Logistics University Cheryl Capps, Former CSCO, Corning Knut Alicke , Former Partner, McKinsey & Company, Advisor, Alcott Global Bart Derde, Former CSCO, Haleon Sami Pascal Naffakh, Former CSCO, Reckitt Daniel Stanton , Author, Supply Chain Management for Dummies Deborah Dull , Author, Circular Supply Chain Radu Palamariu, Group CEO, Alcott Global

“This year’s winners represent the very best of what modern supply chain leadership looks like: bold, resilient, and people-driven. With 338 nominations, a rigorous jury review, and the voice of more than 2,000 industry peers contributing to the final results, these leaders were not only recognized by their organizations, but by the global supply chain community.” – Radu Palamariu, Group CEO, Alcott Global

The 2025 cohort includes distinguished executives selected from 338 global nominees, representing 280 companies across 28 countries. These individuals have proven their ability to drive results and lead transformation in a complex, fast-evolving industry.

The virtual awards ceremony was held on September 10, 2025.

The awards were supported by a global communications campaign that included PR outreach, targeted social media engagement, internal recognition initiatives, and digital billboard features at Times Square in New York City. This campaign contributed to over 10 million impressions across global channels, 500+ press features, and wide visibility among Alcott Global’s 2.5 million-strong audience.

