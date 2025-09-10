AMAZINGTHING unveils the iPhone 17 TITAN PRO lineup; TITAN MAX flagship and lifestyle collection also arrives, elevating protection and everyday use

TITAN PRO delivers tangible upgrades—X‑CUSHION PRO 7, Filter 7 (blocks 98% of micro‑dust), and more precise MagSafe alignment (+20% magnetic strength). The flagship TITAN MAX targets “the most refined iPhone case,” with lifestyle‑tailored OMNI, CLOUDIE, and GLAMOUR series.

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AMAZINGTHING today announced an all‑new range of accessories for the iPhone 17 lineup, headlined by the TITAN PRO series and focused on dependable protection and transparent aesthetics for real‑world use. AMAZINGTHING elevates transparent cases with finer craftsmanship, making everyday moments smoother. From a steadier grip and stronger protection to more precise magnetic alignment, TITAN PRO is optimized for real scenarios, delivering comprehensive, reliable protection for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.



AMAZINGTHING iPhone 17 Collection

TITAN PRO series: five signature models — crafted with precision

MINIMAL: a transparent case with comprehensive anti‑yellowing upgrades for long‑lasting clarity and stain resistance, with a light, comfortable feel.

7.7‑ft drop protection; premium anti‑yellow TPU; X‑CUSHION PRO 7 corner shock absorption.

Solves long‑term yellowing, maintaining crystal‑clear looks and a pleasant hand feel.

TITAN PRO Grip Ring Set with detachable multi‑angle stand ring: steady with a single finger; great in both portrait and landscape.

12‑ft drop protection; detachable magnetic ring; stable multi‑angle portrait/landscape use.

X‑CUSHION PRO 7 reinforces corner and frame shock absorption for a more secure grip.

TITAN PRO MagSpin with a 360° rotating stand: turn to lock in; upgraded magnetic strength suits varied scenarios.

360° rotating structure; MagSafe compatible with precise alignment; 20% stronger magnets vs. previous generation.

Smooth one‑handed operation and effortless switching across multiple use cases.

TITAN PRO+: positioned as a multi‑function stand case that delivers both versatility and protection in one.

12‑ft drop protection; X‑CUSHION PRO 7 at corners and frame; newly upgraded anti‑yellow TPU; precise Capture Button protector; lanyard compatible; enlarged cutouts for various cables.

Integrated folding kickstand for stable portrait/landscape viewing; hands‑free convenience for daily use.

TITAN Lens camera protector: high transparency and true‑to‑life clarity for distortion‑free photos.

Sapphire glass + reinforced metal frame; 96% light transmittance; AR anti‑glare + oleophobic anti‑fingerprint coatings.

Precise alignment with full‑surface adhesion, preserving sharp, authentic imaging.

TITAN Filter 7 and TITAN Vision 7 screen protection — fully upgraded

Cleaner, clearer, and gentle on the eyes outdoors. TITAN Filter 7 features a Filter 7 dust mesh that blocks 98% of micro‑dust to keep the earpiece area clean. Its ultra‑thin 330 μm construction offers 92% light transmittance and passes 5‑ft impact tests.

TITAN Vision 7, the premium tempered glass series, now includes an advanced AR anti‑glare coating to reduce reflections and also features the Filter 7 dust mesh blocking up to 98% micro‑dust. All TITAN screen protectors use a 5‑layer structure for smooth touch, precise edge coverage, and certified 5‑ft impact resistance.

TITAN MAX: the most refined protection

As the pinnacle of this lineup, TITAN MAX uses premium aramid fiber and meticulous craftsmanship to embody “the most refined iPhone case,” balancing in‑hand feel, visual detailing, and structural rigidity. Paired with this generation’s enhanced MagSafe alignment design, it improves accessory attachment stability and consistent usability.

Lifestyle Collection

OMNI — Geometric design × all‑around protection

Sleek geometric aesthetics for a distinctive look, with precise accommodation for Capture Button operation; designed for users who prefer layered protection and bold styling.

OMNI — Geometric design × all‑around protection

Sleek geometric aesthetics for a distinctive look, with precise accommodation for Capture Button operation; designed for users who prefer layered protection and bold styling.

Silky, non‑slip liquid silicone enhances grip for secure one‑hand use; 360° magnetic ring; 20% stronger magnetic alignment vs. prior generation.

CLOUDIE MagSpin — Liquid silicone × comfortable grip

Silky, non‑slip liquid silicone enhances grip for secure one‑hand use; 360° magnetic ring; 20% stronger magnetic alignment vs. prior generation.

Understated luxury for work and leisure.

GLAMOUR AllSkin: premium PU leather with an integrated camera‑frame stand for practical convenience.

GLAMOUR Folio: magnetic cover and dual card slots, ideal for business users.

GLAMOUR series — Refined looks × daily functionality

Understated luxury for work and leisure.

GLAMOUR AllSkin: premium PU leather with an integrated camera‑frame stand for practical convenience.

GLAMOUR Folio: magnetic cover and dual card slots, ideal for business users.

MINIMAL Air – 600μm Ultra-Thin × Bare-Hand Feel

Seamless fit with an almost weightless grip; raised lens protection; optimized structure for better heat dissipation.

Compatibility and design details

Precisely supports iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Precision cutout for the new Capture Button; improved button feedback and camera ring protection.

Enhanced MagSafe alignment and attachment stability (20% stronger magnets vs. previous gen).

Availability and Pricing

Channels: Rolling availability via AMAZINGTHING direct channels and authorized retailers.

Pricing: Varies by model and configuration; regional pricing will be announced on official product pages.

About AMAZINGTHING

AMAZINGTHING is more than a mobile accessories brand; it’s innovation and timeless design. We create products that blend cutting-edge tech with elegant style, offering the perfect balance of form and function. From durable phone cases to advanced chargers, our accessories complement your device flawlessly, meeting the needs of today’s mobile-driven world.

Email: marketingteam@amazingthing.com

Official Website: AMAZINGTHING

