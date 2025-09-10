Andaz Macau Toasts Two Years with the Spirited Return of the Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar

Galaxy Macau’s dynamic lifestyle hotel Andaz Macau marks its 2nd anniversary by reviving the celebrated “Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar” on September 13 – an epicurean fête blending Portuguese flair and Cantonese verve, curated with local Macanese savoire-faire.



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2025 – Macau – In a city famed for its seamless fusion of East and West, where Chinese and Portuguese cultures have harmoniously coexisted for centuries – Andaz Macau, the dynamic lifestyle hotel at Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort, is set to fête its second anniversary with the much-anticipated return of the Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar. On September 13, the Andaz Kitchen will be abuzz as culinary teams from Andaz Macau and Galaxy Macau join forces in collaboration with beloved independent vendors, serving up a vibrant mosaic of Macau’s Chinese and Portuguese heritage.

Celebrating Macau’s rich heritage as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, the Bazaar will showcase a journey across Portugal’s diverse regions and China’s culinary heartlands from Trás-O-Montes to the Pearl River Delta. Expect authentic dishes, handpicked wines, and artisanal finds, all designed to delighted both discerning locals and curious visitors.

The event underscores Macau’s ambition to become the “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure” and the Macau SAR Government’s “Tourism + Gastronomy” initiative, while spotlighting the city’s 2025 ambitions as East Asia’s cultural capital. Independent vendors and SME producers take centre stage, reinforcing Macau’s role as a crossroads for commerce and creativity between China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

Executive Chef André Lai leads the charge, presenting signature Portuguese fare: from the northern Portuguese region of Trás-os-Montes and Douro, guests can enjoy Bola de Carne à Transmontana (Smoked Charcuterie and Olive Oil Bread) and Cozido à Portuguesa (Portuguese Meat and Vegetable Stew). The central Portuguese regions of Beiras and Estremadura offer such delicacies as Sopa de Peixe da Nazaré (Seafood Soup), Pataniscas de Bacalhau (Codfish Flat Cakes with Tomato Rice), and Arroz de Cabidela (Chicken Blood Rice). From the southern regions of Alentejo and the Algarve, visitors can enjoy Sopa Alentejana com Bacalhau (Codfish Soup with Garlic, Coriander and Sourdough), Carne de Porco à Alentejana (Braised Pork Collar with Clams and Fried Potatoes), and Toucinho do Céu (Almond Egg Cake). Celebrated dishes representing the islands of Madeira and the Azores include Polvo Guisado dos Açores (Red Wine Stewed Octopus with Garlic Olive Oil) among other regional standouts.

Talented chefs from three of Galaxy Macau’s most beloved restaurants – Bei Shan Lou, Spicy Sichuan, and Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant – will present an exquisite selection of Northeast Chinese and Sichuan, as well as Chiu Chow dishes to interact with their Portuguese counterparts. Visitors will have the opportunity to broaden their culinary horizons while immersing themselves in Macau’s rich and distinctive gastronomic heritage.

Set for September 13, the evening’s centrepiece: a four-hand dinner helmed by Executive Chef Chek Keong Chan of Feng Wei Ju, the nine-consecutive-year 2-Michelin starred Hunan and Sichuan cuisine sanctum at Galaxy Macau’s sibling StarWorld Hotel, joining forces with Chef André Lai. Together, they will craft a four-hand, one-night-only celebratory dinner that journeys from the robust flavours of Northern Portugal, all while infusing Michelin-starred Hunan and Sichuan savoire-faire.

The epicurean line-up extends to a curated showcase of wines from Portugal’s renowned regions, including Douro and Dão, alongside the best of emerging Chinese labels. Portugese cocktails and local bites from stalwarts such as Vo Cheong Grocery, Hop Kei Peanut Candies, Chui Heong Bakery, Kam In Portuguese Butter Cakes and Snacks, Macalhau Portuguese Codfish Restaurant, as well as Pastéis de Chaves Macau, add a vibrant local flavour.

Guests can expect live music, artful ambiance, and a marketplace of artisanal produce – wines, snacks, and specialties flown in direct from Portugal – reinforcing Macau’s role as a cross-continental hub for commerce and culture. The Bazaar serves as both a celebration and a bridge, spotlighting the city’s ambition as the “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure” and a nexus for Sino-Portuguese exchange.

Andaz Kitchen is also home to dynamic culinary venues, where guests can experience authentic flavours of Macau and classic dishes from around the world.

Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau invite guests to toast two years of pioneering hospitality and to savour the finest flavours from two continents – proof that in Macau, the world’s best stories are told around the table.

Special perks include dining token discounts – up to 20% off with ICBC Galaxy Macau or BNU credit cards – making indulging even sweeter.

Entry to the bazaar is free, allowing visitors to create their own unique culinary journey by purchasing tokens in exchange for their choice of dishes and beverages. One token is priced at MOP 38, while token packages are available at MOP 168 (5 tokens), and MOP 328 (10 tokens).

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar

Time: 12:00 – 22:00, Saturday, September 13, 2025

Location: Andaz Kitchen – Level 6, North Tower, Andaz Macau

Dining Token Discount: Up to 20% with ICBC Galaxy Macau Credit Card

20% with BNU credit cards

Book Hotline: +853 8883 2221

(*Free Entry)

