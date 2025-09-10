ARC Group Securities LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Salazar, Jr. as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ARC Group Securities LLC is pleased to announce that Roger Salazar, Jr. has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Global Capital Markets based in New York.



Mr. Salazar is an experienced investment banker with a robust and diverse background in capital markets, recognized as a go-to advisor delivering impactful results. He brings more than 12 years of experience advising corporates and financial sponsors on equity financing alternatives across a broad range of products, including IPOs, SPACs, follow-ons, block trades, tax-efficient monetizations, convertible debt, and M&A financing. His primary focus has been on growth equity, particularly within the technology and healthcare sectors.

He has built trusted relationships with financial sponsors, boards, and corporate leadership teams across sectors, and has led some of the most high-profile transactions in the public markets. Over the course of his career, he has raised over 125 SPAC IPOs totaling $55 billion+, completed over 60 de-SPAC mergers exceeding $180 billion in enterprise value, and executed more than 100 bookrun equity transactions raising over $50 billion in proceeds.

Most recently, Mr. Salazar served as Senior Managing Director and Head of SPACs at SVB Securities. Prior to that, he held roles at Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, and Société Générale.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from the NYU Stern School of Business.

Ian Hanna, CEO of ARC Group Securities LLC, commented:

“Roger’s appointment reflects our ongoing investment in deepening ARC’s capital markets expertise. His transaction leadership, sector focus, and long-standing client relationships will be instrumental in supporting our next phase of growth.”

Roger Salazar, Jr, Head of Global Capital Markets for ARC Group Securities LLC, commented:

“I am thrilled to lead ARC’s Global Capital Markets business. It is fascinating to build on the success of ARC in the past 10 years. I look forward to contributing my expertise to drive the firm to many more successes.”

About ARC Securities

ARC Group Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. The firm specializes in providing comprehensive capital markets and investment banking services to emerging growth and mid-market companies globally, with a focus on bridging Asia and Western markets.

ARC Group Securities LLC (“ARC Securities”), a wholly owned subsidiary of ARC Group, please visit ARC Group here.