Beyond the Field: Midea and FC Barcelona, Kick Off Strategic Alliance for Global Growth

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Midea, the world’s No.1 smart home appliance brand, has signed a historic five-season agreement, reportedly valued at €60 million, to become a Main Partner of FC Barcelona starting from the 2026/2027 season. This collaboration marks a significant step in Midea’s ongoing global expansion strategy, bringing its innovation and technology closer to fans across the world.



Midea and FC Barcelona share a strong alignment in their core values. Both organizations are driven by a commitment to innovation and excellence. In recent years, Midea has steadily expanded its global presence. In the first half of 2025, overseas revenue reached RMB 107.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 17.7%. Midea’s air conditioning business has emerged as a market leader in countries including Thailand and Indonesia, supported by a robust production and distribution network. As the world’s No. 1 residential inverter AC brand with 27 years of expertise, Midea has built a broad user base across ASEAN.



Midea and FC Barcelona, Kick Off Strategic Alliance for Global Growth

Midea is consistently investing in its global and regional brand building, not only through partnerships with various sports clubs and events, but also by actively expanding into more co-branding and self-initiated activities. As the official sponsor of the AFC, Midea has strengthened connections with local consumers by integrating sports and lifestyle initiatives, creating lasting brand resonance across ASEAN. Beyond football, Midea has actively explored cross-industry collaborations. In Indonesia, Midea is partnering with Haidilao in local campaigns, engaging consumers with refreshing, interactive experiences. Meanwhile, Midea’s Flash Installation Tournament (MCFIT), also the largest one in ASEAN, is heating up across the region, showcasing Midea’s innovation and support for local professionals. This blend of sports sponsorship, cross-industry brand partnerships, and localized events demonstrates Midea’s leadership in sports, lifestyle, and localized marketing across ASEAN, while reinforcing its position as the No.1 residential inverter AC brand worldwide.

Complementing these consumer initiatives, Midea has built robust manufacturing capabilities in Southeast Asia, with major production facilities in Thailand and Indonesia. Following a “local manufacturing, global reach” model, these plants combine operational efficiency with tailored services to meet diverse regional needs. Beyond manufacturing, Midea invests in local talent, training, and community programs, embedding global expertise into the region’s development and reinforcing its long-term commitment to ASEAN markets.

Looking ahead, this collaboration with FC Barcelona marks a significant milestone in Midea’s international growth. By integrating technology, creativity, and passion, Midea continues to deliver meaningful experiences for consumers while advancing a forward-looking vision in both sports and international business.

